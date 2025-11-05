The Canon EOS R50 is an incredibly popular mirrorless camera because of its blend between power, portability and price – but its video sibling the EOS R50 V reimagines the longstanding favorite as an even smaller camera with more video features. The Canon EOS R50 V trades features like the viewfinder for a smaller body and a bump in video specs, and the compact body has now dropped to its lowest price yet in the US.

The Canon EOS R50 V typically retails for $719 in the US for the body only, but several retailers have knocked the price down by $100 to $619. According to Amazon price tracker Camelcamelcamel, that’s the lowest price yet on the R50 V body since it launched earlier this year.

The R50 V with a 14-30mm lens bundle is also $100 off at $849, which is the lowest that the kit has been so far on Amazon (although Walmart did have a $729 deal back in July that was the best DCW has seen so far).

The Canon EOS R50 V may be best known as the video sibling to the original R50, but the V variant actually bests the original in a few photo specs too. The sensor and processor are the same, but the buffer is larger on the R50 V, the autofocus is a little faster, and the body is quite a bit smaller.

If you need a viewfinder rather than a rear screen, the R50 is the easy choice, but even if you don’t shoot video, the R50 V is a little superior for even stills as long as you prefer composing shots with the rear screen.

Of course, there are more budget vlogging cameras beyond Canon’s recent foray as well. The Fujifilm X-M5 and Sony ZV-E10 also make Digital Camera World’s best budget vlogging camera list, but both are priced slightly higher. Ultimately, the R50 V’s earned the best beginner title from the list for its user-friendly design mixed with more advanced features to grow into.

If you’re shopping for a beginner-friendly camera for vlogs and video – or even a compact mirrorless for stills – the Canon EOS R50 V is worth considering, particularly with its latest price drop. Read the full Canon EOS R50 V review, or compare it to the original R50.

