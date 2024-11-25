Save a MASSIVE $800 on this Panasonic S5 this Black Friday

We are now in the lead-up to the best Black Friday camera deals. However, some retailers have dropped incredible deals that are available now, and they simply can't be missed!



I've just spotted this scorcher from Adorama offering the Panasonic Lumix S5 with a discount of $800, making it just $997!



I want to make it clear that I've seen this deal from Adorama before - notably during last year's Black Friday event... but there is no denying that this is one powerhouse camera for a brilliant price!

Panasonic Lumix S5 |was $1,797.99| now $997.99

SAVE £800 This is an unreal deal on the OG full-frame S5! The 24.2MP sensor can record 4K 4:2:2 10-bit 30p, 4:2:0 10-bit 60p or unlimited 4:2:0 8-bit 30p - perfect to get you started on your videography journey!

The Panasonic Lumix S5 has a 24.2-megapixel 35mm full-frame CMOS sensor and is considered a pioneer of mirrorless hybrid cameras. The S5 has the capability to shoot 4K 60p/50p 4:2:0 10-bit, and 4K 30p/25p 4:2:2 10-bit internal recording which is ideal for videography. The ability to combine the 5-axis in-body stabilization in the camera with optical IS in the LUMIX S Series lenses provides smooth footage in the most challenging of conditions.



Making it the perfect camera for those wanting to up their game in videography, whilst also having a great stills camera all in one package.



