Save a MASSIVE $800 on this Panasonic S5 this Black Friday

Take advantage of this amazing Adorama deal and get the Panasonic Lumix S5 for an incredible $997.99

(Image credit: Panasonic)

We are now in the lead-up to the best Black Friday camera deals. However, some retailers have dropped incredible deals that are available now, and they simply can't be missed!

I've just spotted this scorcher from Adorama offering the Panasonic Lumix S5 with a discount of $800, making it just $997!

I want to make it clear that I've seen this deal from Adorama before - notably during last year's Black Friday event... but there is no denying that this is one powerhouse camera for a brilliant price!

Panasonic Lumix S5 |was $1,797.99| now $997.99SAVE £800

Panasonic Lumix S5 |was $1,797.99| now $997.99
SAVE £800 This is an unreal deal on the OG full-frame S5! The 24.2MP sensor can record 4K 4:2:2 10-bit 30p, 4:2:0 10-bit 60p or unlimited 4:2:0 8-bit 30p - perfect to get you started on your videography journey!

