Save a HUGE $800 on the Panasonic S5 in this incredible deal

I hunt out deals for a living and I've just spotted this scorcher from Adorama offering the Panasonic Lumix S5 with a discount of $800, making it just $997!



I want to make it clear that I've seen this deal from Adorama before - notably during last year's Black Friday event... but there is no denying that this is one powerhouse camera for a brilliant price!

Panasonic Lumix S5 |was $1,797.99| now $997.99

SAVE £800 This is an unreal deal on the OG full-frame S5! The 24.2MP sensor can record 4K 4:2:2 10-bit 30p, 4:2:0 10-bit 60p, or unlimited 4:2:0 8-bit 30p - perfect to get you started on your videography journey!

The Panasonic Lumix S5 features a 24.2-megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor and stands as a trailblazer in the world of mirrorless hybrid cameras. It supports 4K 60p/50p 4:2:0 10-bit recording, along with 4K 30p/25p 4:2:2 10-bit internal recording—making it a powerful choice for videographers.

Its advanced 5-axis in-body stabilization, when paired with optical image stabilization in LUMIX S Series lenses, ensures smooth, steady footage even in demanding conditions. This combination makes the S5 an excellent choice for those looking to elevate their videography while also enjoying a highly capable stills camera in a single, versatile package.

