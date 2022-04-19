Save a massive $300 on this Sigma 45mm f/2.8 for Sony E-mount

By published

Get the Sigma 45mm f/2.8 for Sony E-mount for just $249 – an unmissable deal!

Sigma 45mm f/2.8 DG DN
(Image credit: Sigma)

If you are looking for a top-notch lens that can cover a wide range of shooting environments from portraits to landscapes, and also be that one lens for the bulk of your next video shoot? The Sigma 45mm f/2.8 DG DN Contemporary lens for Sony E-mount is currently priced at just $249, saving you $300 at Adorama. This is as good at it gets when it comes to optical clarity, performance and bang for your buck.

Sigma 45mm f/2.8 DG DN E-Mount|

Sigma 45mm f/2.8 DG DN E-Mount|was $549|now $249
SAVE $300 Designed within the rigorous tolerances of a cine lens, the Sigma 45mm f/2.8 DG DN Contemporary is a 'standard' lens that's perfect for stills and video.
US DEAL

View Deal

Designed within the rigorous tolerances of a cine lens, the Sony E-mount Sigma 45mm f/2.8 DG DN is a standard lens characterized by a bright design and sophisticated optical layout. The fast f/2.8 maximum aperture helps to achieve shallow depth of field and selective focus effects, and also suits working in difficult lighting conditions.

The optical design incorporates a series of low dispersion and aspherical elements, which help to improve sharpness and clarity by controlling both spherical and chromatic aberrations, and help to minimize flare and ghosting for greater contrast and color accuracy when working in strong lighting conditions.

Complementing the imaging capability is high-speed autofocusing that produces quick, smooth, and quiet performance, with full-time manual focus override. The physical design features a brass bayonet mount, which offers rigidity and mounting precision, along with a seal to guard against dust and moisture. Additionally, a rounded nine-blade diaphragm contributes to a pleasing bokeh quality.

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specialising in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound and many more for various advertising campaigns, books and pre/post-event highlights.


He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected in to BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 


He is familiar with and shows great interest in medium and large format photography with products by Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa and Sinar and has used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI and everything in between. His work covers the genres of Equestrian, Landscape, Abstract or Nature and combines nearly two decades of experience to offer exclusive limited-edition prints to the international stage from his film & digital photography.

