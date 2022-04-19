Save a massive $300 on this Sigma 45mm f/2.8 for Sony E-mount

If you are looking for a top-notch lens that can cover a wide range of shooting environments from portraits to landscapes, and also be that one lens for the bulk of your next video shoot? The Sigma 45mm f/2.8 DG DN Contemporary lens for Sony E-mount is currently priced at just $249, saving you $300 at Adorama. This is as good at it gets when it comes to optical clarity, performance and bang for your buck.

Sigma 45mm f/2.8 DG DN E-Mount| was $549 |now $249

SAVE $300 Designed within the rigorous tolerances of a cine lens, the Sigma 45mm f/2.8 DG DN Contemporary is a 'standard' lens that's perfect for stills and video.

Designed within the rigorous tolerances of a cine lens, the Sony E-mount Sigma 45mm f/2.8 DG DN is a standard lens characterized by a bright design and sophisticated optical layout. The fast f/2.8 maximum aperture helps to achieve shallow depth of field and selective focus effects, and also suits working in difficult lighting conditions.

The optical design incorporates a series of low dispersion and aspherical elements, which help to improve sharpness and clarity by controlling both spherical and chromatic aberrations, and help to minimize flare and ghosting for greater contrast and color accuracy when working in strong lighting conditions.

Complementing the imaging capability is high-speed autofocusing that produces quick, smooth, and quiet performance, with full-time manual focus override. The physical design features a brass bayonet mount, which offers rigidity and mounting precision, along with a seal to guard against dust and moisture. Additionally, a rounded nine-blade diaphragm contributes to a pleasing bokeh quality.

