Learn how to improve your Instagram game with these tips from a pro photographer

The Photography Show's Capture Online series presents the next session with Rebecca Spencer on 7 July at 7:30 BST

New Capture Online session will share Instagram tips
The Photography Show (and The Video Show) 2022 will be taking place in person this September, in the UK, at Birmingham's popular NEC. To get you ready and geared up for what you can expect from the show, the organizers present Capture Online.

Between now and the live show in September, The Photography Show will continue to host a series of Capture Online seminars with professional photographers, and the next one is all about how to improve your game on Instagram.

• Want to learn more about The Photography Show? I'm a recent university graduate, and here's why I'm excited for The Photography Show (opens in new tab)

If you're interested in the secrets of Instagram and how you can improve your methods of content creation, be sure to register online (opens in new tab) for the next upcoming Capture Online session, and join Rebecca Spencer on 7 July 2022 at 7:30pm BST.

In association with The Photography Show, us at Digital Camera World, and sponsored by Canon, this free webinar hosted by photographer Rebecca Spencer will allow those who have registered to obtain an inside look at how Spencer plans, shoots and posts her content on Instagram all while sharing important tips. 

Viewers can also expect to witness a behind-the-scenes photoshoot experience with Spencer as she lets you in on her best kept secrets surrounding content creation and the temperamental-algorithm'd social media platform that is Instagram.

Visit the Capture Online (opens in new tab) official website and log in to the Event Hub, once registered (it's free!) to receive access to watch the previously held on-demand Capture Online sessions.

These include the likes of: Discovering the Macro world with Geraint Radford, Pro secrets for Insta-worthy food and drink photography and Capturing candid family moments at Christmas. If you have already registered for a Capture Online session, you won't need to register again. 

This year's edition of The Photography Show (and The Video Show) is taking place in person at the NEC in Birmingham, UK. Be sure to add the 17-20 September 2022 in your diary and get yourself down to the NEC for more useful tips and tutorials just like this one from leading photographers and industry experts.

The 2022 show opening hours are:

10:00 - 17:00 - Saturday, 17 September
10:00 - 17:00 - Sunday, 18 September
10:00 - 17:00 - Monday, 19 September
10:00 - 17:00 - Tuesday, 20 September

Visit the official The Photography Show (opens in new tab) website for more information and to purchase tickets. 

Beth Nicholls
A staff writer for Digital Camera World, Beth has an extensive background in various elements of technology with five years of experience working as a tester and sales assistant for CeX. After completing a degree in Music Journalism, followed by obtaining a Master's degree in Photography awarded by the University of Brighton, she spends her time outside of DCW as a freelance photographer specialising in live music events and band press shots under the alias 'bethshootsbands'. 

