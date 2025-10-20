Learn the most important portrait photography techniques with the new edition of 'Mastering Portrait Photography'

Portrait photography is one of the most rewarding yet challenging genres to master. It demands technical ability, a sensitivity to light, and, perhaps most importantly, an ability to connect with the person in front of the camera.

Mastering Portrait Photography: The Definitive Guide for Photographers, newly updated by Paul Wilkinson and Sarah Plater, sets out to guide readers through this intricate balance with a clear, structured approach that’s ideal for those at the start of their portrait journey.

This new edition refreshes one of Ammonite Press’s bestselling titles, and one we consider one of the best books on photography. It offers an accessible overview of the fundamentals: composition, exposure, lighting, posing, and post-production. Wilkinson and Plater write with clarity and enthusiasm, emphasising that great portraits are created through patience, empathy, and a genuine interest in people.

(Image credit: Paul Wilkinson)

The book’s strength lies in how it breaks down the essentials of portraiture into digestible sections. Beginners will find plenty of practical advice here, from choosing the right portrait lens and light source to directing a subject naturally and building rapport. The authors also cover both natural and artificial lighting, and offer tips for shooting on location or in the studio.

Stylistically, Mastering Portrait Photography sits firmly in the 'how-to' category rather than the artistic or conceptual side of portrait work. Wilkinson’s experience as a successful commercial portrait and wedding photographer gives the book a grounded, real-world tone, while Plater’s writing keeps things accessible and jargon-free.

Ultimately, this is a book for photographers who are learning the ropes or refining their early technique. It’s about mastering its classic building blocks that help you feel confident before moving on to develop your own style.

For beginners eager to improve their portraits, or for anyone looking for a refresher on the technical and interpersonal aspects of photographing people, Mastering Portrait Photography: The Definitive Guide for Photographers is available to order now for $29.99 / £19.99.

(Image credit: Paul Wilkinson)