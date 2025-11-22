Several social media platforms have taken flak over the years for copying features from TikTok. But the verical video platform is testing a new feature that I really hope other networks copy: the ability to limit AI-generated video and images in your feed.

This week TikTok shared new efforts in helping viewers spot AI-generated content, and tucked among the list of changes is a new tool to help users limit computer-created content altogether.

The upcoming tool is part of TikTok’s existing Manage Topics tools and, like the existing tools, uses a slider to give users more control over what they see in their feeds. What’s changing is that users will soon see an AI-generated content slider inside this tool.

Adjusting this slider will enable users to tailor their feeds to include more (gag) or less (yay!) AI-generated content in their feeds. However, while the tool is a slider, the most that users can do with it is to “see less” AI-generated content; the tool doesn’t appear to eliminate AI-generated content completely.

(Image credit: TikTok)

The feature is also undergoing testing, so it may need some fine-tuning. Still, it’s a feature that I hope other networks copy.

Instagram and Facebook, for example, don’t have many tools to limit AI content beyond muting the Meta AI in chats. I’ve been annoyed by more than a few video fakes in my feed, often with the feel of that viral fake of bunnies jumping on the trampoline.

The slider to limit AI isn’t the only AI-focused announcement that TikTok has shared. The platform is also testing invisible watermarking applied to content created on TikTok platforms that designates if AI is used.

TikTok already participates in C2PA Content Credentials, but says that those AI labels can sometimes be removed. TikTok is working on adding another layer of invisible watermarking, making it harder to remove, and making its AI labels more accurate.

TikTok says the tests are rolling out “in the coming weeks.”

