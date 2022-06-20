I'm a recent university graduate, and here's why I'm excited for The Photography Show

This year's edition of The Photography Show (and The Video Show) is taking place in person at the NEC in Birmingham, England, from 17-20 September 2022, and is not one to be missed for students looking for advice, guidance and inspiration to prepare you for a career in the photographic industry. Tickets are on sale now (opens in new tab), but before all that, why should you be excited to go?

There are plenty of reasons why The Photography Show 2022 is going to be the best one yet, but especially so if you're a student. Whether your area of interest is photography or videography, shooting digital or developing your own film, there's something for everyone at every industry level on offer at The Photography Show.

Being a student of photography can be a tricky area to navigate at first, whether you're studying an A-Level, foundation diploma or at at a University degree level, it's tough learning to shoot manual and understanding RAW format, while absorbing all the information of which gear to buy and which lenses to shoot with, and not to mention it can be expensive to gather everything you need to even begin shooting.

It doesn't matter if you're at the very beginning of your photography journey, or perhaps you're already an established shooter, either way, this year's event is not one to be missed. We can't say too much without giving away some secrets, but if you haven't been to The Photography Show before, you're in for a treat.

Here are five top reasons why you should be attending, or at least have The Photography Show on your radar, if you're looking to make it big in the industry or are serious about curating strong portfolios and developing an eventual career path to be able to make a living from photography – yes, you really can do it!

1. Talks and live demos

This year at The Photography Show, over 400+ tutorials, workshops, talks, panels and masterclasses will be available to attendees, led by the industry's best photographers, filmmakers, visual artists and content creators.

Get tips and ideas from live demonstrations on a huge variety of photographic topics, led by expert industry creatives and legends of photography.

This year's speaker line up (opens in new tab) features none other than leading professional wildlife photographer Rachel Bigsby, and YouTube creator Tommy Reynolds hosting panels on the realities of going pro and the paths that led them into their creative fields.

In addition, there will be numerous galleries and interactive insta’lations for you to gather inspiration, photo opportunities, and encouragement for content creation while networking with other photographers and students attending the show.

2. Gear advice and discounts

Is there a camera or lens you've had your eye on for a while? Or maybe you're interested in the benefits of switching to a mirrorless system? With the latest advice and guidance from experts at The Photography Show, you’ll not only be able to test and try out the latest flagship cameras, but be eligible to take advantage of unique show offers and discounts.

Spotted some travel kit you like and desperate to try it out? Ditch the risk of buying online and compare every type of essential camera accessories from bags and tripods to SD cards and the best UV filters. You can even take your new kit home with you and get using it straight away, no more waiting for next-day delivery.

3. Exclusive student competition

In an attempt to celebrate the positive impact of diversity in society, The Photography Show is asking students to create a visual representation of this with it's launch of the Diversity Challenge (opens in new tab). The entry deadline for the Diversity Challenge is 31 August 2022.

In one image or a short film (no longer than 60 seconds) Students should share what positivity in diversity means to them. It could be a reflection of your own experiences or a creation that was born out of observing others. Either way, creativity is key.

The competition and challenge is free for students to enter and the shortlisted entries will be on display at the show, with media invited to view the gallery. The winner will be announced at the show in September and will receive £1,000 in kit vouchers for themselves and an additional £1,000 for their college or university.

4. Big brands

As mentioned above, there will be a host of the industry's leading equipment manufacturers present at The Photography Show, and aside from show discounts, they are the best equipped at offering you advice on the most suitable gear to see you through your studies, and the best brand for your budget.

What's the best lens for long exposure? Which mics will boost video sound quality? Get advice on what to add to your kit bag from over 250 exhibitors that include the likes of Canon, Fujifilm, Nikon, Sony, Olympus, Ilford Photo, Manfrotto, Godox, LumeCube, Tamron, Sigma, CEWE, Wex Photo Video, Zenfolio, Samyang, Royal Photographic Society, London Camera Exchange, Holdan, Rotolight and Peak Design to name just a few.

5. Free entry for students!?

Students are entitled to free entry for every day of The Photography Show (including the weekend!) and it's quick and easy to secure yourself a ticket. A student in this context is classified as being someone currently studying a degree or equivalent qualification in photography, film or a directly related subject. Age is an irrelevant factor but student ID will be required on arrival, and you'll need to fill out a student registration form (opens in new tab) online first before you can attend with a free ticket.

Extra activities and additional masterclasses will require paid tickets, and aren't covered by just the entry ticket. These can be additionally purchased online for lower student rates via the Extra Activities booking portal (opens in new tab) on the official website for The Photography Show.

Any students that are studying photography at GCSE, A Level or equivalent studies up to a degree level should be accompanied by their tutor. To arrange a visit for your class to The Photography Show, ask your tutor or institution to contact the organizers via email (thephotographyshow@futurenet.com) for more information on registering pre-degree students.

So there you have it. We guarantee you'll have the best time at The Photography Show 2022, and will undoubtedly leave the event having gained a deeper understanding and appreciation for photography as both a technological practice and an expressive art form.

The 2022 show opening hours are:

10:00 - 17:00 - Saturday, 17 September

10:00 - 17:00 - Sunday, 18 September

10:00 - 17:00 - Monday, 19 September

10:00 - 17:00 - Tuesday, 20 September

Visit the official The Photography Show (opens in new tab) website for more information and to purchase tickets.

