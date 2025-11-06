Tickets for the Photography & Video Show 2026 are now on sale!

The Photography & Video Show returns to the Birmingham’s NEC for the first time since 2024

Tickets for the most exciting photography event of the year are now on sale. The Photography & Video Show 2026 kicks off at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC), Birmingham, UK, on Saturday, March 14, and runs right through to Tuesday, March 17, 2026.

It’s the UK’s leading event for visual storytellers, boasting over 500+ talks and live demos, opportunities to get hands-on with the latest kit from the biggest imaging brands, and access to a plethora of exclusive show-day deals. Standard entry starts at £15.95, while students can attend for FREE on designated days.

The Photography & Video Show: Tickets

General entry:

Standard - £18.95 for any single day

Concession (Aged 60+, disabled, and students aged 18+ (Saturday and Sunday) - £15.95 for any single day

Multiple days are charged at 50% discount for the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th day visit.

A booking fee of £1.50 per transaction will apply.

Professional / Trade entry:

Professional photographers, filmmakers, content creators, and image-making industry representatives can apply for FREE entry to the show. All applications are verified, as it is essential for us to understand our visiting audience and tailor the show content appropriately. Find out more here

Students:

Students can attend FREE on Monday, 16 March and Tuesday, 17 March. Find out more here

(Image credit: Future)

The four-day photography-themed bonanza will feature exclusive show deals from two of the biggest UK camera retailers: London Camera Exchange and Wex Photo Video, and will yet again host the industry’s biggest brands, including Adobe, Canon, Fujifilm, Nikon, OM System, Sigma, Sony, and many more. And of course, you can always stop by the Digital Camera World stand (E142) to chat to the team and take advantage of the magazine's exclusive show-day subscription plan.

The bustling Photography & Video Show floor isn’t just about exclusive deals and the industry’s biggest brands showing off their latest tech. It’s also a space for creatives to draw inspiration and get insider tips from some of the busiest working photographers and videographers in the biz.

Already, a roster of nearly 30 speakers has been confirmed, with more names to be added and headline speaker announcements to be made in due course. As always, talks will be held on a variety of stages dotted throughout the hall, covering the width and breadth of the imaging spectrum. So, whether you’re into landscapes, wildlife, street, or portraits, you’re covered.

Tickets to the Photography & Video Show also grant you access to CreatorCon, a space where pros, aspiring creators, and everybody are welcome to get hands-on within the Creator Playground, and visit the Creator Stage to pick up insider tips and advice on creating content, visual storytelling, and finding your niche. If you’re an aspiring content creator, make sure you stop by.

If you simply cannot wait for March 14, you can get a little taste of what the show is all about by tuning into the Photography & Video Show Podcast, hosted by David McClelland, and released on the first Thursday of every month.

Meanwhile, pick up your tickets today, and I’ll see you at Birmingham’s NEC from March 14 to 17!

