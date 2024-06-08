It's back! Affinity Photo editing suite slashed to half price!

We have just found out that the incredible 2020 deal on Affinity Photo and its sister suite of software has just come back again. During the early months of the pandemic, Serif, the developers of the Affinity suite of software programs, came up with an unprecedented plan to help support photographers, designers and other creatives during the pandemic. It cut the cost of each program by half.

Now the prices have been slashed by 50% again - with the cost dropping from a very affordable one-off payment of $69.99, down to an almost-giveaway $34.99.

This same amazing deal is available worldwide - so that's £33.99/AU$59.99 if you are in the UK or Australia.

Affinity Photo 2 save 50% now $34.99 (£33.99/AU$59.99)

A really powerful image editing program that works on PC or Mac, that is high up the list of the best photo editors. The price gets you the latest version, and you get to own the software outright - so there are no monthly fees. Affinity Photo is always a great value buy... but this price makes it an absolute steal.

Affinity Photo is one of our favorite photo editors... and for good reason. This is a really powerful image editing program - but comes at a price that is really affordable compared to its competitors.

The offer is available across the Affinity range... which will be particularly tempting if you are looking for a pro-spec, affordable graphics or desktop publishing program. Affinity Designer was the first in this powerful suite of programs, and after over five years of refinement gives a great alternative to Adobe Illustrator. The new Affinity Publisher, meanwhile, can be seen as a serious alternative to programs like Adobe InDesign.... but at a much, much more affordable price for the home or small office.

There is even an offer on the Affinity Universal License - that gets you access to Photo 2, Publisher 2, and Designer 2 for Mac, Windows and iPad for just $82.99 (AU$137.99) - a 50% reduction on the normal price.

These amazing price deals come just three months since Affinity was acquired by Canva - and just a couple of weeks after the latest update to the three programs, with the Version 2.5 of each app in the suite adding new features.

