Affinity Photo editing suite SLASHED to half price!

By
published

Affinity has slashed its software by 50% for Black Friday, including the already-bargain subscription-free Affinity Photo 2

Affinity Photo 2 hot deal
(Image credit: Serif)

The incredible 2020 deal on Affinity Photo and its sister suite of software has just come back again. During the early months of the pandemic, Serif, the developers of the Affinity suite of software programs, came up with an unprecedented plan to help support photographers, designers and other creatives during the pandemic. It cut the cost of each program by half. 

Now the prices have been slashed by 50% again - with the cost dropping from a very affordable one-off payment of $69.99, down to an almost-giveaway $34.99

Affinity Photo 2 save 50% now $34.99 (£33.99/AU$59.99)

Affinity Photo 2 save 50% now $34.99 (£33.99/AU$59.99)
A really powerful image editing program that works on PC or Mac, that is high up the list of the best photo editors. The price gets you the latest version, and you get to own the software outright - so there are no monthly fees. Affinity Photo is always a great value buy... but this Black Friday price makes it an absolute steal.

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Chris George
Chris George

Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography. 

His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.

He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.

Related articles