The best Fujifilm X-S10 deals in September 2021

Looking for the best Fujifilm X-S10 deals? This is the right place to be, as we are continually looking for the best prices to ensure you get a best buy on this popular mirrorless camera.

Launched in mid-October 2020, but the Fujifilm X-S10 has already made a name for itself. A very sturdy build, most of the high-end features you'd find in an expensive camera body, and a traditional design to suit any photographer has put this new mirrorless marvel into top picks for the best camera for enthusiasts.

The X-S10 is a completely new category of cameras for Fujifilm, with a more intuitive control layout, thanks to the traditional mode dial on the top panel. It's got a much deeper handgrip than other X-series cameras, and is still smaller than the flagship Fujifilm X-T4. Within that small body is also an in-body image stabilization system that offers up to six stops of compensation for camera shake.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Fujifilm) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Fujifilm) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Fujifilm) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Fujifilm)

This APS-C format camera has 26 megapixels on tap, and a phase-detect AF system with Tracking AF for moving subjects and Face/Eye AF. And, of course, it can shoot 4K video, but at up 30fps (instead of 60fps you'll get on the flagship X-T4), with limitations on clip lengths. That said, this isn't a professional-level shooter, so there's plenty here for many enthusiasts and hobbyists, including a whopping 20fps burst speed when using the camera's electronic shutter (8fps using its mechanical shutter).

Sacrifices have been made to make it affordable, but not where it truly matters. There's a single card slot, a slightly lower resolution viewfinder as compared to the X-T4, and no weather-proofing, but practically everything else about the X-S10 screams class.

