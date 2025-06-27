The viral popularity of the Fujifilm X100VI has bled into the brand's other cameras, making cameras like the X-M5 and GFX100RF similarly hard to find. But the highest-ranking Fujifilm camera on Amazon’s list of best-selling mirrorless cameras surprised me: The Fujifilm X-T30 II.

Introduced in 2021, the Fujifilm X-T30 II is an entry-level mirrorless camera that still maintains Fujifilm's beloved retro look. The $899 / £799 price point puts the camera close to the coveted X-M5, a compact vlogging-focused budget mirrorless camera that’s hard to find in stock without a waitlist.

Price is likely why the X-T30 II is currently the top-ranked Fujifilm on Amazon’s list of best-selling mirrorless cameras, slotting in at number 14. Fujifilm makes better cameras, but the X-T30 II has a lot to offer for the price point. Budget cameras seem to dominate Amazon’s camera best seller lists, with the budget Canon EOS R50 taking the current number one spot.

(Image credit: Rod Lawton/Digital Camera World)

The trendy X-M5 and X-T30 II share the same 26.1MP resolution. The X-M5 is the more compact camera body, but the larger design gives the X-T30 II space for a viewfinder and built-in flash. Despite being larger, the X-T30 II is a few grams lighter than the X-M5, at 329g (11.6 oz) compared to 355g (12.5 oz).

Despite being a budget-friendly option, the X-T30 II still offers an impressive 30 fps burst speed, although that’s limited to just 17 shots when shooting RAW. The X-T30 II lacks the 6K specs of the X-M5, but where the X-M5 is designed as a vlogging hybrid, the X-T30 II is more of a stills-first camera.

The X-T30 II is an older camera – the newer X-T50 upgrades to a much higher 40MP resolution. But with its age comes a more affordable price point, with the X-T30 II selling for slightly more than the X-M5. Photographers with a bigger budget can find stabilization, weather-sealing, and dual card slots as well as higher resolutions and faster speeds among Fujifilm’s pricier models.

With the age of the X-T30 II, however, I suspect the stock of the camera won’t last too long. Fujifilm’s US website doesn’t list it in stock, although several retailers list some availability.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You may also like

Before you decide if the X-T30 II is the right camera for you, compare the X-T30 II vs the X-T50. Or, browse the best Fujifilm cameras.