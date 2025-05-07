The viral popularity of the Fujifilm X100 series has pushed into the brand's other cameras – and that’s especially true for the brand’s smaller, more affordable options. Cameras like the Fujifilm X-M5 are still hard to find, even six months after launch. But there is a camera from the brand known for its retro look that’s still relatively easy to find in stock: The Fujifilm X-S20.

The Fujifilm X-S20 is one of the brand’s more affordable options, yet its myriad of hybrid features make the camera a tempting choice. The Fujifilm X-M5 is more affordable, but the Fujifilm X-S20 isn’t too far away and sits just below the X-T50 in price.

The viral popularity of the Fujifilm X100 series has made a number of the brand’s cameras hard to find. The Fujifilm X-M5 is a prime example of the compact camera’s popularity bleeding over into other models. As a compact and budget mirrorless, the X-M5 makes a lot of sense as an X100VI alternative.

The problem? The Fujifilm X-M5 is hard to find, even months after the November 2024 launch date. The issue has only been exacerbated in the US by tariffs. Pre-orders of the X-M5 have been paused in the US entirely, while the camera also remains hard to find in stock in the UK. The only cameras that Fujifilm’s US website lists as in stock currently are the X-S20, the X-T5, and the X-H2S. Some retailers may have availability beyond those options, but the trade war seems to be exacerbating stock issues that started after the X100 series went viral.

The Fujifilm X-M5 holds an advantage in a few different areas, starting with the budget-friendly list price. It’s also the smallest of the brand’s current mirrorless choices. But the X-M5 shares a few features in common with the larger but readily available X-S20.

The Fujifilm X-S20 has a 26.1MP sensor (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

The X-M5 and X-S20 both use a 26.1MP X-Trans sensor. One of the reasons that the X-S20 sits at a higher price point, however, is because the camera also includes in-body stabilization, whereas the X-M5’s is just digital video stabilization. That added stabilization is going to help with handheld shots at slower shutter speeds.

While the X-M5 is the smaller of the two, the larger size leaves the X-S20 enough room for an electronic viewfinder, where the X-M5 relies on the LCD screen. The X-S20 also has a larger grip that can help make the camera more comfortable to hold for longer stretches. It lacks the retro-styled dials like the X-T5, but still has an assortment of dials and a classic shape to it.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Both the X-S20 and X-M5 could be considered hybrids, boasting features like 6K at 30fps, Open Gate, and RAW recording via HDMI. There are a few video differences between the two, however, including a 50-minute maximum recording time in 4K on the X-M5, while the X-S20 specs don’t list a limit. (Factors like heat and battery life can still factor into recording lengths.) The in-body stabilization on the X-S20 will also come into play for video as well as stills.

While the identical sensor and processor specifications mean both cameras will offer similar image quality, the X-S20 has a few advantages. The X-S20 has 16-bit RAW, whereas the X-M5 has 14-bit. Both cameras have a similar burst speed, but the X-S20 has a larger buffer to take more shots in a row.

The Fujifilm X-M5 is newer than the X-S20, however, and that gives the smaller camera a few advantages. The biggest one is arguably the autofocus system. The X-M5 has more autofocus points, as well as smarter subject detection options.

While the X-M5 may have the advantage in price, size, and autofocus, I’m the sort of stills photographer that really prefers a viewfinder, a good grip, and in-body stabilization. For me personally, I would choose the X-S20 if I had to choose between Fujifilm’s most affordable mirrorless options. Creators prioritizing a small size, price, and autofocus may want to wait for the availability of the X-M5.

As a Fujifilm photographer still using the X-T4, I think the brand’s rising popularity is long overdue, but I can’t help but be a bit irked that the trend is making many options hard to find in stock. In the meantime, though, I think the X-S20 is a good budget option for the right creator.

You may also like

The Fujifilm X-S20 is currently DCW’s pick for video among the best Fujifilm cameras. Or, browse the best mirrorless cameras or the best retro cameras.