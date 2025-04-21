The Fujifilm X-M5 – one of the cheapest Fujifilm cameras – is hard to find right now. This is what I recommend instead

The viral fame of the Fujifilm X100VI seems to be leaking into the brand’s mirrorless cameras. Case in point? The Fujifilm X-M5, the cheapest Fujifilm camera excluding Instax and discontinued models, is out of stock in both the US, UK, and Australia right now.

I understand the hype. After all, I became a Fujifilm photographer before being a Fujifilm photographer was cool. But, with very few models in stock, searching for a Fujifilm camera isn’t for the faint of heart. This is especially true for those searching for the cheapest Fujifilm camera, as even the price of used Fujifilm cameras doesn’t save a huge percentage over buying new.

The Fujifilm X-M5 is the brand’s most affordable current model mirrorless camera that’s geared towards vlogging. It’s unclear how far behind Fujifilm is on fulfilling orders for the X-M5, but Fujifilm’s official website in the US, UK, and Australia still lists the popular budget mirrorless camera as out of stock currently. (Adorama in the US currently lists the expected availability for the silver X-M5 for June 2025; most retailers that I've checked don’t currently list a date for availability.)

While the X-M5 is hard to get, photographers looking for an affordable Fujifilm camera still have options without waiting for the X-M5. As a Fujifilm photographer, I recommend looking into the Fujifilm X-T50 or the older Fujifilm X-T30 II. Hybrid shooters should consider the Fujifilm X-S20. If your budget has more wiggle room, browse the best Fujifilm cameras instead.

Fujifilm X-T50

(Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

The Fujifilm X-T50 is the cheapest way to get the 40MP sensor that’s inside the popular X100VI, along with those retro dials. But “cheap” doesn’t exactly feel like the right word, as the camera with a lens costs about $1,499 / £1,649 / AU$2,799. This camera is more of a mid-tier model than an entry-level budget choice. While that may not exactly be a bargain, that is slightly less than the X100VI and far easier to find in stock.

The price jump from the X-T30 II and battery life were the two biggest complaints about the Fujifilm X-T50. But while the X-T50 isn’t as pricey as the X-T5, it still offers the excellent 40MP X-Trans sensor, in-body stabilization, subject detection autofocus, 6K 10-bit video, and that coveted retro design.

Read the full Fujifilm X-T50 review

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Fujifilm X-T30 II

(Image credit: Rod Lawton/Digital Camera World)

The Fujifilm X-T30 II isn’t a current model camera – it’s been replaced by the X-T50. But while outdated, the X-T30 II is still in stock at many retailers and at a lower cost than the X-T50.

What’s the trade-off for that lower cost? The X-T30 II has a lower 26.1MP sensor, no in-body stabilization, and an older autofocus system compared to the X-T50. But like the X-T50, the X-T30 II has the electronic viewfinder that the X-M5 lacks, which is why I would choose it over the vlogging camera, but I’m a stills photographer and not the video user that the X-M5 is geared for.

Read the full Fujifilm X-T30 II review

Fujifilm X-S20

(Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

As a photographer, I would pick the X-T50 or X-T30 II as an affordable Fujifilm camera – but videographers may want to consider the Fujifilm X-S20. The 21.6MP resolution means the X-T50 is the better choice for stills, but the X-S20 is a hybrid camera that carries a lot of video features. That list includes 6K open-gate.

Unlike the X-M5, it still has a viewfinder and a large, comfortable grip – which means even when the X-M5 comes back in stock, hybrid creatives may still want to consider paying a little more for the X-S20.

Read the full Fujifilm X-S20 review

What about Instax?

(Image credit: Gavin Stoker/Digital Camera World)

The X-M5 is Fujifilm's current budget mirrorless model. But the Instax lineup, which is made up of instant film cameras, does have some digital options too, like the Mini LiPlay and the Mini Evo. The Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo really shouldn’t be compared to Fujifilm’s mirrorless cameras, as it's a cheap compact camera. But I feel like I should point out that Fujifilm does have a cheap retro-styled compact camera in the Instax Mini Evo.

If you’re looking for something like the X100VI or the X-M5, then the Mini Evo isn’t for you. But if you’re looking for a truly cheap compact camera, it’s worth a look. This is a small sensor camera that isn’t going to produce sharp, large prints like the mirrorless choices above. But it’s a retro-styled cheap compact that also spits out instant prints and still saves a digital version for sharing on Instagram.

Read the full Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo review

You may also like

Fujifilm isn’t the only company that makes retro-styled cameras. Photographers looking for an affordable camera with that classic design may want to consider the Olympus E-M10 Mark IV, the OM System OM-3, or the Nikon Z fc. Or, browse the best retro cameras for more inspiration.