CES 2023: Everything you need to know about the camera and tech showcase

CES 2023, the world's biggest technology event, is taking place this week – and it promises to be a big one for cameras and imaging.

As is tradition (aside from the pandemic-induced blip in 2021), CES 2023 hails from Las Vegas, Nevada, and runs from January 05-08. Over 3,100 exhibitors will be at the show, including the biggest technology giants in the world such as Google and Microsoft.

Most relevant for us, however, are the giants of the imaging world that will be in attendance: Sony, Canon, Nikon and Panasonic. Although CES 2023 is a general technology event, not a photography or videography specific one, it has been a great launchpad for cameras in the past, so we could see some exciting announcements.

You can find out full information on the show at the CES website (opens in new tab). For now, here's what we're excited about and what we expect to see…

When is CES 2023?

CES 2023 takes place from its traditional home of Las Vegas, Nevada, from Thursday January 05 to Sunday January 08.

While the event has returned, post pandemic, to its usual home at the Las Vegas Convention Center, it will also host a digital component for those wishing to attend online. All the details are on the CES website (opens in new tab).

What could we see at CES 2023?

Panasonic S5II & S5IIx

(Image credit: Panasonic/43rumors)

With the apparent imminent announcement of the Panasonic S5II (opens in new tab) and Panasonic S5IIx (opens in new tab), it's almost certain that these new full-frame mirrorless cameras will make their public debut in Las Vegas.

The big selling point of these successors to the popular Panasonic S5 is that they will be the manufacturer's first ever cameras featuring phase detect autofocus – replacing the much-maligned DFD (Depth from Defocus) contrast detect system that has long been the Achilles heel of Panasonic cameras.

Both bodies will feature a 24.2MP sensor capable of up to 6K 30p video, with the selling point of the S5IIx being support for Apple ProRes and IP streaming.

Canon EOS R8

(Image credit: Canon)

Could we see the Canon EOS R8 (opens in new tab) teased, trailered or even announced at CES? While the camera is rumored to arrive in February, and debut at the CP+ show in Japan, there is an outside chance that we'll see it at CES, as Canon has some exciting things lined up for the show.

There aren't many details about the R8 just yet, but based on its name we can safely assume that it will sit between the Canon EOS R7 (opens in new tab) and Canon EOS R10 (opens in new tab) – which means it will likely feature an APS-C sensor. It is rumored to feature the same 24MP sensor as the R10, along with a new type of "flippy screen".

Sony 20-70mm f/4.0 G Master lens

(Image credit: Sony)

The rumored Sony 20-70mm f/4.0 G (opens in new tab) – the world's first standard zoom lens (opens in new tab) with 20mm at the wide end – could potentially be launched at CES. The latest rumors (opens in new tab) suggest that January 17 may be the launch date, but an announcement in Las Vegas is far from out of the question.

Details on the lens are scant, other than it could possess a price tag twice the amount of the Zeiss 24-70mm f/4.0 (opens in new tab) – though for some photographers it could conceivably replace both the 16-35mm and 24-70mm trinity lens.

Emeet StreamCam One

(Image credit: Emeet)

Meeting camera specialist Emeet is launching its first ever streaming camera (opens in new tab), suitable for platforms including Facebook Live, Twitch, YouTube Live, Twitter and Linkedin. Up to three cameras can be daisy chained to deliver different angles simultaneously.

These all-in-one, one-click streaming cameras feature an integrated wireless microphone, 1/2.8" Sony image sensor and 1080p 30fps HDR video.