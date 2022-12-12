Is Sony set to announce the world's first 20-70mm lens?

Rumors are building that Sony is set to launch a new compact 20-70mm lens, this would be the first time that this focal distance has been used on a lens. What is more impressive is how compact the lens is rumored to be, with the lens aimed towards travel photographers that want the most versatile zoom range in a package that can easily slip into a backpack.

You might be questioning why this lens is a big deal when there are already so many incredible 24-70mm lenses out there, with Sony's own first-generation FE 24-70mm f2.8 G Master (opens in new tab) lens becoming more affordable. However, it is easy to underestimate how much of a jump 4mm can be at the wide end of a lens. Any landscape or travel photographer knows the pain of not being able to squeeze the last bits of a scene into the frame, and an extra 4mm can really give you the edge.

This won't replace a dedicated wide angle for many photographers, as often an even wider angle of 14mm or 16mm is required, but for a lot of photographers, this might be the easiest and most affordable way to slim down their travel kit into just one do-all lens.

There are no clear indicators of what the maximum aperture of this lens would be, however, Mirrorless Rumors (opens in new tab) source has proposed that it will have an f/4 constant aperture, rather than the f/2.8 that professional users would demand.

Sony has recently released the Sony FE 16-35mm f4 G PZ (opens in new tab) lens, which was a very impressively light and compact travel lens that didn't compromise on performance, so it is expected that the new 20-70mm would follow in its footsteps in terms of optical design and engineering.

There have been a couple of lenses in this area that has come close. Tamron released the excellent 17-70mm F/2.8 Di III-A VC RXD (opens in new tab), however, this is only available APS-C mounts for Sony E mount and Fujifilm XF mount cameras. This is an impressibly small and compact lens that still manages to include a wide f/2.8 constant aperture. The internet has been begging Tamron to make a full-frame version of this lens.

There is no leak of the pricing yet, but based on past lenses in Sony's G range of lenses, it would be expected to debut at around $1200/£1300. The lens is expected to be announced in the new year, sometime before the CP+ show in February.

