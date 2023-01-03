New Canon camera incoming? Canon EOS R8 set to land in February

The latest reports indicate that the long-rumored Canon EOS R8 should finally see its debut in February. And coming alongside it could well be the Canon RF-S 11-22mm f/4.5-5.6 IS STM, a reimagining of the EF-M version for the manufacturer's latest mirrorless mount.

Rumblings suggest that the Canon EOS R8 could be revealed at the CP+ show – the industry's biggest camera and photography expo, taking place in Japan from February 23-26.

This is gearing up to be a big year for the world's leading camera manufacturer, as camera rumors (opens in new tab) are coming in thick and fast – with there already being rumors around the release of a Canon EOS R50 (opens in new tab), Canon EOS R5 Mark II (opens in new tab) and Canon EOS R5S and R7C (opens in new tab).

We might also be treated to a trio of super-fast wide-angle L series prime lenses (opens in new tab), including the much longed-for Canon RF 35mm f/1.4L (opens in new tab).

Canon EOS R8

There is not a lot of information concerning the R8 just yet. However, based on its nomenclature, we can safely assume that it will sit between the Canon EOS R7 (opens in new tab) and Canon EOS R10 (opens in new tab) – which would suggest an APS-C sensor (seemingly signposted by the adjacent RF-S 11-22mm rumor).

The R10 is the latest entry level camera in Canon's mirrorless range, and alongside the R7 expanded the RF mount to include APS-C sensors with its RF-S mount. The Canon EOS R8 is expected to share the same 24-megapixel APS-C sensor as the R10, which we rated very highly in our review (opens in new tab), so we should hopefully expect the same image quality.

Not much is yet known about other features that will separate the EOS R8 from the other models, but according to (opens in new tab) Canon Rumors it will use a brand new type of 'flippy screen', which we will eagerly await more details on.

The EOS R10 currently retails for just under $1,000 / £900 / AU$1,500 while the EOS R7 comes in at $1,500 / £1,350 / AU2,300, so we can expect the EOS R8 to sit somewhere between those two in price.

Canon RF-S 11-22mm f/4.5-5.6 IS STM

Canon Rumors also reported (opens in new tab) that a new Canon RF-S 11-22mm f/4.5-5.6 IS STM lens is coming in the first half of 2023. This could line up with an announcement at CP+ in February, although the release might be delayed to later in the year.

The Canon RF-S 11-22mm f/4.5-5.6 IS STM would likely be an update of the existing Canon EF-M 11-22mm f/4-5.6 IS STM lens, which is a compact, wide-angle and versatile lens for Canon's likely soon to be extinct EOS M camera range.

This lens was really well received and also very well priced – and the RF-S mount is in desperate need of wide-angle lenses. So, hopefully Canon can recreate the magic in the RF-S version.

You can check out the latest Canon updates in our Canon rumors hub. You can also find our latest up-to-date guides on the best Canon camera (opens in new tab)s, the best mirrorless camera (opens in new tab)s, and the best Canon RF lenses (opens in new tab).