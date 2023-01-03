A new Panasonic camera could be coming tomorrow – what we know

Panasonic has kicked off the New Year with intention and speed, having just released a teaser for an event on January 4, 2023, at 3 PM UTC.

A short trailer was released on the Lumix Instagram feed (below), and currently, we know nothing more than the phrase "New Year, New Phase". There is a holding page on the Lumix YouTube channel, which is where you can watch the live announcement tomorrow – follow it along with us as we blog on the whole thing.

Although Panasonic hasn't included any specific details about what we'll see launched tomorrow, we think it's likely to be the Panasonic S5 Mark II camera, which comes over two years after the original Panasonic Lumix S5.

Panasonic Lumix S5 II – what do we know?

The Lumix S5 is a smaller full-frame camera than the Panasonic S1 (opens in new tab) and S1H (opens in new tab) but with video capabilities to match the Sony A7S III and Sony FX3 – making it by far one of the cheapest full-frame cameras (opens in new tab). But what could the S5 Mark II bring?

(Image credit: Panasonic)

Obviously, if Panasonic does launch a Lumix S5 Mark II, it'll be similar in many ways to the original Panasonic Lumix S5 – one of the best hybrid cameras (opens in new tab) under $2,000/£2,000.

Panasonic's YouTube holding page is currently vague, but the title “New year, new phase” feels like a clear hint that we could see new phase-detection autofocus, probably on the S5 Mark II.

We already thought that Panasonic might switch to phase detection AF, given that it's considered the fastest and best by many photographers, and if we're correct, it could make the rumored Panasonic Lumix S5 Mark II an advanced camera for a reasonable price – not to mention one of the best Panasonic camera (opens in new tab)s overall.

Currently, Panasonic cameras use a variant of older ‘contrast detect’ autofocus, which uses to-and-fro focus checks to zero in on the point of focus. By contrast, newer phase detect AF can travel straight to the correct point of focus.

We'll be bringing you the launch live tomorrow, so check back just before 3PM UTC to keep up to date with everything we find out!