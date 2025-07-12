Want a camera that will last forever? These 5 film cameras will be with you for a lifetime

The Nikon FM2 is often considered one of the most reliable cameras in existence

Well, this one’s right up my street! Everyone knows that film cameras are built to last, and this multi-part series of Reels by @aokcamera lists five legendary SLRs that have stood the test of time and will continue to stand the test of time in the coming decades.

As for which cameras made the cut, well – I’m not going to list them all here, since I don’t want to ruin too much. But as a Nikon fanboy I immediately thought, "Nikon F and Nikon FM2" – and I was nearly right.

ABOVE: See the cameras that will last forever!

Turns out that aokcamera chose the Nikon F2 and FM2, released in 1971 and 1982 respectively. One video highlights the former’s 1/2000 sec maximum shutter speed, hard-as-nails metal build and modular system as plus points.

Unsurprisingly, a second video lauds the FM2 for what was the world’s fastest shutter speed at the time, 1/4000 sec, only made possible due to its specially designed honeycomb titanium shutter.

A large part of what makes these old SLR cameras so reliable – beyond their excellent build quality – is their lack of electronics. As the film era progressed, electronic processes such as priority modes and autofocus began to appear, making the cameras easier to use but arguably less invincible.

You see, both the F2 and FM2 are operational without batteries. The standard F2 didn’t need batteries at all – they were only required for some modular accessories – whereas the FM2’s batteries were only used to power the built-in light meter, which you can always get around by using a handheld light meter.

So, unless you experience a mechanical failure, these cameras will keep on chugging.

Make sure you check out @aokcamera to see what other film cameras make the lists, including SLRs from Canon, Olympus and Pentax – as well as a few twin-lens reflex cameras, too.

