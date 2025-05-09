It looks like Panasonic is launching a new camera next week, as the company has teased an announcement for Tuesday 13 May.

The manufacturer dropped the short teaser video on its social channels with minimal hints as to what it might be – even the placeholder for the livestream on YouTube doesn't have a description beyond a couple of links to Lumix social outlets.

The only information from Panasonic is as follows:

"Lumix Online Livestream​… May 13th 2025, 2:00pm UTC​… Coming Soon​… Visit our YouTube live page and turn on notifications"

Given that there's very little to glean, why do I think this livestream is for a new camera announcement? Because history.

Of the nine previous livestreams on the Lumix YouTube page, seven of them were for camera launches like the Panasonic Lumix S9 and the Lumix S5 IIX – and most recently the Panasonic Lumix S1R II, which was teased using the same playbook before its official announcement back in February.

I don't expect it… but I would love this announcement to be for a new Lumix GM1! (Image credit: Panasonic)

So, what could this new camera be? That's an excellent question. We can see, with the S1R II launch, that Panasonic is finally updating its original lineup of Lumix S bodies. So another member of the full-frame family seems pretty likely.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

At the same time, we haven't had a new Micro Four Thirds camera from Panasonic in a while. While I wouldn't hold my breath for it, I know that the internet would lose its mind if a modern-day version of the Lumix GM1 was announced.

It's also possible, given their explosion in popularity, that we could get a new compact camera. The company did, after all, give us the affordable (if barely updated) Panasonic Lumix TZ99 / ZS99 not too long ago.

If it dropped a successor to the Lumix LX100 II it could be a major sensation (not to mention give Leica something to copy when it wants to launch the D-Lux 9).

Whatever it is, the most fascinating thing will probably be its price. This will be the first camera announcement since the Trump tariffs have been in full swing.

Now that Blackmagic, Canon, Fujifilm and Leica have all confirmed reactionary price adjustments, I'm intrigued to see how Panasonic positions its pricing straight out of the gate – and what the response will be from consumers.

You might also like…

Take a look at the best Panasonic cameras to see which gap the new announcement might plug. If you're a Lumix user, check out the best L-Mount lenses for S cameras and the best Micro Four Thirds lenses for the G series.