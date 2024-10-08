Canon PowerShot V10 gets first-ever price cut in the Amazon Prime sale

Grab the latest Canon vlogging camera with a meaningful discount in this Amazon Prime sale

(Image credit: Future)

If you love vlogging or are looking for the best vlogging camera to start your journey into YouTube then this little deal could be the deciding factor to take that dream and make it a reality.

The funky and convenient Canon PowerShot V10 had received its first-ever meaningful price cut of $90 in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale meaning all you have to pay is $339.99 for this 4K vlogging and streaming companion.

Canon PowerShot V10|was $429.99|now $339.99 SAVE $90 at Amazon.

SAVE $90 at Amazon. If you're looking for a small but powerful camera you can use to vlog your journeys on YouTube or use to stream live to your favorite social media platform, then V10 from Canon is a perfect choice

