Canon PowerShot V10 gets first-ever price cut in the Amazon Prime sale

If you love vlogging or are looking for the best vlogging camera to start your journey into YouTube then this little deal could be the deciding factor to take that dream and make it a reality.

The funky and convenient Canon PowerShot V10 had received its first-ever meaningful price cut of $90 in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale meaning all you have to pay is $339.99 for this 4K vlogging and streaming companion.

The Canon Powershot V10 packs the versatility of a vlogging studio into a compact, pocket-sized design. Equipped with a 19mm wide-angle lens, high-quality stereo sound recording, and a built-in 30° stand, it’s designed for easy video capture and sharing on the go.

The camera also takes still photos and features the same 1" CMOS sensor found in Canon's popular PowerShot G series. It supports UHD 4K video recording at up to 29.97 fps and Full HD at 59.94 fps. With built-in Wi-Fi and compatibility with the Canon Camera Connect app, users can quickly share their creations or live stream in Full HD at 30 fps.

It offers an ISO range of 125-3200 for both UHD 4K and Full HD video, and up to ISO 12800 for still photos, making it adaptable to different lighting conditions. The camera allows up to one hour of recording and features a rolling shutter speed ranging from 1/4000 to 1/25 second for video and 1/2000 to 1/8 second for stills. The DIGIC X processor also enhances creative possibilities, offering 14 color filters and a Smooth Skin mode for flattering portraits.

.For vertical shooting, the camera automatically adjusts when placed on its side. It can also be used as a webcam via its UVC capability, streaming in Full HD without the need for additional software, and is compatible with popular services like YouTubeLive, FacebookLive, and various web conferencing platforms.