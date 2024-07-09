Better than Prime Day! Fujifilm GFX50S II gets $1,000 PRICE CUT!

If you're looking to upgrade from full frame to medium format, now has never been a better time as the 50-megapixel Fujifilm GFX 50S II at its new lowest price - even beating the best Amazon Prime camera deals we have seen so far.

This deal gives you this 50-megapixel medium format camera for just $2,999 from Amazon - saving you a HUGE $1,000.95 of your hard-earned cash!

Fujifilm GFX50S II|$3,999.95|now $2,999

Save $1,000.95 at Amazon The GFX 50S II got top marks from us when we reviewed it, and it's still a very tempting proposition. The advantages of a medium format sensor – and a 51.4MP sensor at that. With this amazing saving, it can now be had for a far more affordable price than ever before.

The sensor in the Fujifilm GFX 50S II measures 43.8x32.9mm, making it 1.7 times larger than a 35mm full-frame sensor. Despite this substantial core component, the camera's body remains comparable in size to an average DSLR and is surprisingly lightweight. Though it may appear a bit chunky, it is quite compact for a medium format camera.

The camera boasts an impressive 51.4MP sensor capable of producing 200MB stills using the Pixel Shift Multi-Shot mode. It also features a 117-point autofocus system and an extended ISO sensitivity range of 50-102,400.

However, it lacks 4K video recording, with its video capabilities limited to Full HD 1080p at a maximum of 30fps. Even so, shooting with medium format cameras, traditionally reserved for professional photographers, offers a unique experience.

