Better than Prime Day! Fujifilm GFX50S II gets $1,000 PRICE CUT!

If you're looking to upgrade from full frame to medium format, now has never been a better time as the 50-megapixel Fujifilm GFX 50S II at its new lowest price - even beating the best Amazon Prime camera deals we have seen so far.
This deal gives you this 50-megapixel medium format camera for just $2,999 from Amazon - saving you a HUGE $1,000.95 of your hard-earned cash!
The sensor in the Fujifilm GFX 50S II measures 43.8x32.9mm, making it 1.7 times larger than a 35mm full-frame sensor. Despite this substantial core component, the camera's body remains comparable in size to an average DSLR and is surprisingly lightweight. Though it may appear a bit chunky, it is quite compact for a medium format camera.
The camera boasts an impressive 51.4MP sensor capable of producing 200MB stills using the Pixel Shift Multi-Shot mode. It also features a 117-point autofocus system and an extended ISO sensitivity range of 50-102,400.
However, it lacks 4K video recording, with its video capabilities limited to Full HD 1080p at a maximum of 30fps. Even so, shooting with medium format cameras, traditionally reserved for professional photographers, offers a unique experience.
Read more:
The best medium format cameras available today
Fujifilm GFX 100 II review
Fujifilm GFX 50S II vs GFX 100S: key differences
12 highest resolution cameras you can buy today
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!