Here we go, the Nikon D850 is back under the $2K mark just ahead of Black Friday. It’s now $1,996.95, down from $2,596.95 at B&H – a clean $600 saving on one of the most respected pro DSLRs ever made.

If you’ve been waiting for a genuine, no-nonsense discount on a workhorse body that still hangs with the best, this is it.

Save $600 Nikon D850: was $2,596.95 now $1,996.95 at BHPhoto The Nikon D850 is a rock-solid 45.7MP workhorse that delivers stunning detail, huge dynamic range, and pro-grade reliability for everything from weddings to wild landscapes.

Why the fuss in 2025? Simple: the D850 remains a monster for detail, dynamic range, and reliability. Its 45.7MP sensor delivers files that can take a ton of post-processing without falling apart, and the color and tonality are exactly why so many studio, landscape, and wedding shooters never let theirs go. You’re buying image quality and consistency first – and at this price, it’s compelling.

Performance-wise, you’ve got enough speed to cover anything from portraits to pitch-side: fast, confident autofocus, up to 7fps (more with a grip), and battery life that mirrorless can only dream about. Add the rugged build, weather sealing, and that dependable optical viewfinder, and it’s the camera you grab when the job simply has to be done.

Video isn’t an afterthought either. 4K up to 30p plus solid 1080p options make the D850 a capable hybrid for creators who prioritize stills but want clean, usable footage. No, it’s not a spec-war body by today’s cinema standards – but it’s stable, predictable, and looks great, which matters more than headline numbers for a lot of shooters.

The practical upside in 2025 is the F-mount ecosystem. Lenses are plentiful, prices are sensible, and you can build a pro-grade kit for less than the cost of a single flagship mirrorless combo. If you’re migrating from older Nikon bodies, your muscle memory and glass carry straight across – zero fuss, immediate results.

Bottom line: at $1,996.95, the Nikon D850 is a steal for photographers who value resolution, dynamic range, and reliability over chasing the newest badge. If you shoot weddings, landscapes, product, wildlife, or just want a proven pro body that will keep earning - grab it while it’s back under two grand.