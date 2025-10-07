My favorite off-camera flash is on sale – I might get another!

If you’ve been waiting for the right time to upgrade your lighting kit, this might be it. The Godox AD600 Pro II, one of the most popular off-camera flashes among professionals and enthusiasts alike, is currently $90 off as part of Amazon’s Big Deal Days in the US.

Godox AD600 Pro II: was $899 now $809 at a.co 600Ws power | 0.01–0.9s recycle time | 2.4GHz wireless | TTL & HSS support | Bowens mount | 360 full-power flashes per charge The Godox AD600 Pro II offers excellent value for money and is a popular entry into professional lighting setups.

I’ve used the AD600 Pro II on countless shoots, including portraits, still lifes, environmental work, and on-location assignments, and it’s become one of those rare pieces of gear that consistently delivers. It’s powerful, reliable, and surprisingly affordable for its capabilities. Now, with this discount, it’s even harder to resist picking up a second one.

The AD600 Pro II delivers 600Ws of power, TTL and HSS compatibility, and recycle times as fast as 0.01–0.9 seconds, all in a self-contained unit with a replaceable battery that doesn’t need a separate power pack.

The built-in 2.4GHz wireless system integrates seamlessly with Godox’s ecosystem across Canon, Nikon, Sony, Fujifilm, Panasonic, and others, meaning you can mix and match flashes without issue.

A portrait taken with the Godox AD 600 Pro II (Image credit: Kalum Carter)

What I’ve always appreciated most is its consistency. Even at full power, the color temperature remains impressively stable, and the battery lasts comfortably through a full day’s shooting. For location work, the Bowens mount is another major plus as it opens up an entire world of affordable modifiers.

Even before this discount, the Godox AD600 Pro II was already one of the best-value professional strobes on the market. Now at $809 instead of $899, it’s an even easier recommendation.