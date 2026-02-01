Ah, another weekend, another day of sub-zero temperatures. As someone who has lived in the Midwest for my entire life, bitter cold winters are par for the course. But last weekend’s double-digit negative temperatures – down to -17° Fahrenheit (that's -27°C) – are a little much, even for a lifelong Michigander.

No, I didn’t go out and take photos when forecasters issued extreme cold warnings (Minnesota photojournalists, you are my heroes right now). But, as both a professional photographer and someone who uses photo walks for a mental health boost, staying inside all winter isn’t an option.

Over the years, I’ve learned a few tricks to making winter photo treks somewhat enjoyable.

Layers (and more layers)

Putting on a coat and walking out the door isn’t enough when working in freezing temperatures – what I wear underneath that coat makes a dramatic difference. I have a waterproof down-filled winter coat, but I’m the most comfortable when I wear either a wool sweater or a fleece zip-up underneath that.

Wind can cut through a pair of jeans quickly, so base layers are key here as well. Merino wool works well, but I also have a pair of Carhart base layers that I also love – and that were a bit more wallet-friendly. In the coldest temps, or when I need to kneel in the snow, I’ll wear a pair of insulated bibs or waterproof snow pants over that.

I hate having cold feet, so I pair some well-insulated snow boots with wool socks.

Pack extra batteries – and keep them warm

One of the biggest challenges to shooting in the cold is that Li-ion batteries suffer almost just as much as us humans do in the cold. Taking photos in cold weather will drastically decrease a camera's battery life.

The easiest solution? Plan ahead and pack more camera batteries than you think you need. And because those batteries drain fast in the cold, store the extras in an interior pocket on your coat, rather than in the cold camera bag.

In the same way, when I'm walking and don't need my camera just yet, I also zip it inside my coat.

Photography gloves

Cold is one thing – cold while handling metal is in a league of its own. The problem is that gloves make adjusting settings and actually accessing the camera’s buttons and dials clumsy at best, and impossible at worst.

That’s why if I’m going to splurge on winter gear, it’s usually on the gloves. Gloves made specifically for photographers enable you to free the tip of your index finger and thumb from the layers of fabric.

The best photography gloves can be expensive, though – and I’ve dropped gloves somewhere along a miles-long hike on more than one occasion.

On a budget, my favorite non-photography gloves that still work with cameras are to pick up a pair of wool two-in-one mittens, where the top flap comes off when you need full dexterity. Sometimes I will even slip a pair of thin gloves under those!

Camera protection against the snow

I have a weather-sealed camera and a handful of weather-sealed lenses. But in particularly heavy snowfall – or when I need to keep my flash out of the snow – I’ll grab my camera poncho - a low-cost camera rain cover. It’s probably the most affordable photo accessory that I ever bought, and it’s lasted me a few years.

A weather-resistant camera bag

Weather-sealed lenses aren’t sealed when they’re unmounted and sitting in a camera bag. My favorite camera backpack has weather-resistant fabric on the exterior. The Wandrd Prvke can’t take a dousing, but it can keep snow off my gear, even when it melts a bit on the bag.

