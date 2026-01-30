The world's best-selling phone packs a 48MP 26mm f/1.6 camera – but it's not the best for photography
Apple dominates the global top 10 smartphones of 2025, but Samsung's flagship still offers one of the most capable phone cameras on the market
According to Counterpoint Research's Global Handset Model Sales Tracker, Apple's iPhone 16 was the world's best-selling smartphone of 2025 – not the Pro, Pro Max, or Ultra model you might expect.
Across the global Top 10, Apple captured seven of the ten spots, underlining just how dominant its ecosystem remains – even as Android brands push harder on mobile photography with ever-higher megapixels, extreme periscope zooms, and increasingly aggressive AI features.
So, let's dive in and take a look at the numbers, and explore why this smartphone might not be the smartest choice for mobile photographers...
Global Top 10 best-selling smartphones, 2025 (Counterpoint)
1. iPhone 16
2. iPhone 16 Pro Max
3. iPhone 16 Pro
4. iPhone 17 Pro Max
5. Galaxy A16 5G
6. Galaxy A06 4G
7. iPhone 17
8. iPhone 15
9. Galaxy S25 Ultra
10. iPhone 16e
The iPhone 16 doesn't win spec-sheet battles. It lacks ProRaw, skips long optical zoom, and relies on a simpler dual-camera setup.
It isn't Apple's cheapest phone – that role belongs to the iPhone 16e – nor is it the most powerful camera-rich model in the lineup.
What it is, however, is Apple's most balanced mainstream phone.
With a 6.1-inch display, manageable size, and familiar setup, the iPhone 16 hits the sweet spot for buyers upgrading from older models. For many users, it's a meaningful step forward without pushing into Pro-level pricing.
The mass appeal – rather than photographic ambition – is what puts it at number one.
The iPhone 16 cameras: good but not camera class-leading
From a photography standpoint, the iPhone 16 is very capable, but it's also clearly positioned below Apple's Pro models.
Photographers will quickly run into limitations like no ProRAW, no dedicated telephoto lens, and limited optical zoom compared to Pro and Ultra rivals.
As we noted in our iPhone 16 review, it's a fantastic camera for travel, social content, and everyday shooting, but it isn't designed for photographers who want control and flexibility.
That helps explain why it sells so well – and why it doesn't top DCW's list of the best camera phones for photography.
Samsung's split strategy: volume vs photography
Samsung placed three phones in the Top 10, but they tell two very different stories.
The Galaxy A16 5G and Galaxy A06 4G succeed on value and availability, not camera innovation.
The outlier is the Galaxy S25 Ultra.
With its 200MP main camera sensor, long periscope zoom, and growing suite of AI-powered tools, it's one of the most ambitious camera phones on the market.
Counterpoint notes strong regional growth, particularly in Japan and India.
What the Top 10 tells us
Phones like the iPhone 16 dominate, while more photography-focused devices remain niche.
The world's best-selling phone does not feature the best cameras.
But looking ahead to 2026, Counterpoint expects rising memory prices to put pressure on entry-level devices, potentially giving flagship camera phones more room to grow.
If that happens, we could see imaging-led models gain ground – but sales leadership will still be about balance, not brilliance.
