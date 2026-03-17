It's official: Laowa's 10x magnification macro lens is real, and we've seen it in action

In late December we reported that Venus Optics, makers of Laowa lenses, seemed to be working on a new macro lens capable of a whopping 10x magnification. For context, a typical macro lens usually offers a 1:1 reproduction ratio (1x). 1x magnification means the object you're photographing is reproduced at exactly the same size on the image sensor of your camera as it appears in real life.

(Image credit: Future)

Well, the rumors from December are true, as the lens is on display now at The Photo and Video Show 2026. Its official name is the Laowa 17.5mm f/1.7 5-10x Ultra Macro APO, and we now know some more of the lens's specifications. It's a full-frame lens comprised of 17 elements arranged in 12 groups, it has an 11-blade aperture, and a minimum working distance of 22.48mm. The lens itself measures 70.2 x 156mm and weighs 618g. Expect mount options for Sony E, Nikon Z & F, Canon RF & EF, and L-mount cameras. With so many mounts, focussing is inevitably manual only, but for precise, considered macro shooting, autofocus is much less important than with other forms of photography.

(Image credit: Future)

Another stand-out feature of the 17.5mm f/1.7 5-10x Ultra Macro APO is its swappable front section. This gives you the option to fit a barrel tip with an opening in its side, through which a light can be shone. This is a very handy feature, as with such a close working distance at 10x magnification, it would otherwise be very difficult to effective illuminate the object being photographed.

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(Image credit: Future)

Also on display at this year's show is the Laowa FF5mm F2.8 Ultra Macro 1-5x APO. This is a slightly more conventional macro lens than the 5-10x optic, featuring 13 elements in 9 groups. But like the 5-10x lens, it gets an 11-blade diaphragm and has full-frame sensor coverage. The advantage of having a lower magnification ratio is you get a slightly more practical 40.35mm working distance, making it easier to light your subject. The 1-5x lens is roughly the same size and weight as its 5-10x sibling, with a 70.2mm diameter, 149.5mm length and 646g weight. It will also be available in the same mount options. As with many other Laowa macro lenses, these new models should keep aberrations to a minimum thanks to their APO (apochromatic) optical construction, which is designed to supress both lateral and longitudinal fringing. This is crucial for high magnification close-ups where even minor fringing could otherwise be very distracting.

(Image credit: Future)

We don't yet know when either lens will be available to buy, or for how much, as both are still in the prototype stage and minor tweaks could still be made before they enter production.