Galaxy S26 Ultra: major new leak suggests several camera upgrades are coming

Recent rumors have suggested that next year's Galaxy S26 Ultra may have few (if any) camera hardware upgrades over the current S25 Ultra. But if a fresh leak from a "reliable" tipster is to be believed, Samsung could be readying some subtle camera improvements for its next flagship phone.

The 3x telephoto module has been unchanged since this, the Galaxy S21 Ultra (Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung is reportedly testing a new 12MP sensor for the phone's 3x telephoto module, which would be an upgrade over the current 10MP unit that's remained unchanged since the Galaxy S21 Ultra. A new selfie camera has also been rumored, but there are no details about this. Additional leaked camera upgrades include an all-new laser AF sensor for improved focussing speed, plus a revised ProVisual Engine for enhanced image processing. Elsewhere, the 200MP primary camera is said to be getting a new lens, though the 50MP ultrawide and 50MP 5x periscope telephoto modules look like they'll be carried directly over from the S25 Ultra. Lastly, Samsung is said to be ditching the seemingly glued-on camera rings that currently adorn the camera lenses on the S25 Ultra.

The S25 Ultra's 'floating' camera rings are a controversial styling choice (Image credit: YouTube / JerryRigEverything)

Elsewhere, the S26 Ultra is expected to feature the same 6.9-inch display size as the S25 Ultra, though its bezels could be narrower to give an improved screen:body ratio. The phone is tipped to be IP68 dust- and water-resistant, and could be powered by Qualcomm's 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 chipset in all markets. A vapor chamber cooling system up to 1.2 times bigger than the S25 Ultra’s could also be employed, aiding cooling and performance. The S26 Ultra is also claimed to pack a generous 16GB of RAM across all storage variants (256GB, 512GB and 1TB).

Story credit: Android Headlines