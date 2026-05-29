Newer cameras are losing out to this three-year-old mirrorless model in Japan's latest sales charts

Newer cameras just can't keep up with this best-selling full-frame mirrorless from 2023

Despite newer flagship releases from Canon, Sony, and Nikon, one 2023 full-frame camera continues to outperform recent models in Japan's sales charts.

In Kitamura's latest monthly ranking, the Sony A7C II has taken the No.1 spot as the best-selling camera. This follows a trend seen at another major Japanese retailer, Yodobashi, where the same model recently overtook the Sony A7 V after it led sales for six consecutive rankings.

Together, the data from both retailers highlight a consistent pattern: despite the release of newer models, the A7C II – launched three years ago – continues to be a top choice among buyers.

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Why the Sony A7C II continues to sell strongly

The Sony A7C II is still is one of the best options for content creators looking for the smallest and most compact camera, while still getting pro-level features (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

Launched in 2023, the A7C II remains one of Sony's most successful compact full-frame mirrorless cameras, offering a balance of performance, portability, and price.

Priced at $2,498 / £1,999, it delivers full-frame image quality in a compact body weighing just 514 grams (1 lb 2.2 oz) and is particularly appealing for travel and hybrid shooters.

Under the hood, it features a 33MP full-frame Exmor R sensor, AI-powered subject-detection autofocus (AF), 7-stop in-body stabilization (IBIS) and 10-bit 4:2:2 4K 60p video recording, offering serious performance for both photographers and videographers.

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A full-frame "sweet spot" camera

The Sony A7C II is a solid step up from the original A7C , offering better AF and a boost to 33MP (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

While newer full-frame cameras often lean heavily toward either high-resolution photography or advanced video production, the A7C II continues to stand out as a balanced all-rounder.

Its combination of compact design, strong AF (autofocus) performance and capable video specs means many users simply don't feel the need to invest in newer and more pricey models.

This 2023 model still delivers everything most photographers need – and while camera manufacturers release dozens of new models each year, sales data continues to show older, well-balanced cameras can outperform the latest tech when they strike the right mix of price, performance and usability.

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