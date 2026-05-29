DJI Pocket 3 discounts won't last long now the Pocket 4 camera is out – but is the new model really that much different?
DJI Pocket 3 deals make it a very appealing choice, even as new contenders appear all over the place
This week I’ve been out recording a few quick pieces to camera using the DJI Osmo Pocket 4. It’s a really handy tool if, like me, you sometimes want to quickly add a talking head style shot to clarify things in a web story and you can’t afford to spend a lot of time on it. Why?
The Osmo Pocket 3 boasts a 1-inch image sensor, 4K video with up to 120fps slow-mo, a 2-inch rotating touch screen, 10-bit D-Log video, and well over 2 hours of battery life in our tests.
There are five main reasons. It shoots in 4K, it uses subject-tracking tech to keep me in the centre of the shot, it is light and portable (with a simple tripod adapter), it charges from USB-C and even has a battery handle so is easy to charge and power anywhere. Finally, but significantly, it has a built-in reciever for wireless microphones (like the DJI Mic Mini) for better sound.
The thing is, all of these things are true of the DJI Osmo Pocket 3 too, which goes a long way to explaining why it has sold many millions and put DJI at the top of so many video camera sales charts, like Japan’s best-selling cameras.
All of which begs the question, “Why should I splash out on the new model when the 3 suits my needs?” And honestly I'm finding that difficult to answer, especially because there are some good deal prices
In my case I am reviewing the tech, and I have also been trusted with an early version of the Pocket 4P – a sibling for the new model which, when it goes on sale, will boast a dual camera system that allows for longer zoom shots (much like an arrangement of multiple cameras on the back of most premium phones).
Ultimately, that will be the point – there are refinements in the Pocket 4 that will matter to a few people, but now we know about the 4P it seems like that will be the star of the show. When pricing is announced for that, it's a fair bet it'll be even more, too, with that extra camera.
I take a more detailed look at the Pocket 3 v Pocket 4 differences here, but the crux of it is the Pocket 4 has 107GB of built-in storage; if you have a MicroSD card you're probably OK with the older one!
So, if you're looking for value in a gimbal camera, the Pocket 3 feels very appealing right now.
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With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones.
Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones.
He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook.
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