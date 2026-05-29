This week I’ve been out recording a few quick pieces to camera using the DJI Osmo Pocket 4. It’s a really handy tool if, like me, you sometimes want to quickly add a talking head style shot to clarify things in a web story and you can’t afford to spend a lot of time on it. Why?

There are five main reasons. It shoots in 4K, it uses subject-tracking tech to keep me in the centre of the shot, it is light and portable (with a simple tripod adapter), it charges from USB-C and even has a battery handle so is easy to charge and power anywhere. Finally, but significantly, it has a built-in reciever for wireless microphones (like the DJI Mic Mini) for better sound.

The thing is, all of these things are true of the DJI Osmo Pocket 3 too, which goes a long way to explaining why it has sold many millions and put DJI at the top of so many video camera sales charts, like Japan’s best-selling cameras.

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All of which begs the question, “Why should I splash out on the new model when the 3 suits my needs?” And honestly I'm finding that difficult to answer, especially because there are some good deal prices

In my case I am reviewing the tech, and I have also been trusted with an early version of the Pocket 4P – a sibling for the new model which, when it goes on sale, will boast a dual camera system that allows for longer zoom shots (much like an arrangement of multiple cameras on the back of most premium phones).

Ultimately, that will be the point – there are refinements in the Pocket 4 that will matter to a few people, but now we know about the 4P it seems like that will be the star of the show. When pricing is announced for that, it's a fair bet it'll be even more, too, with that extra camera.

I take a more detailed look at the Pocket 3 v Pocket 4 differences here, but the crux of it is the Pocket 4 has 107GB of built-in storage; if you have a MicroSD card you're probably OK with the older one!

So, if you're looking for value in a gimbal camera, the Pocket 3 feels very appealing right now.