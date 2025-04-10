I had a good long look at the Fujifilm GFX Eterna at NAB, and this is what I learnt

With this camera still very much under development since it was announced in November 2024, some of this information could be subject to change, but here is what we now know about the Fujifilm GFX Eterna following this year’s NAB Show in Las Vegas.

The Eterna is built around a large format sensor that measures 43.8 x 32.9mm, giving a huge 55mm diagonal measurement and making it taller than Arri Alexa 65. Fujifilm will be utilizing that extra space by enabling the Eterna to record in a 4K OpenGate video format. In terms of codecs, Fujifilm has only confirmed that it will be able to record in ProRes HQ, so far. One major advantage of having the larger imaging circle will be the ability to adapt the GFX mount to capture video in a multitude of aspect ratios.

Key features at a glance

Same 102-megapixel large format GFX BSI CMOS II HS sensor featured inside the GFX 100 II

X-Processor 5 image engine

Dual base ISO 800 and ISO 3200 when recording in F-Log 2 and F-Log 2C

4K Open Gate

55mm diagonal sensor measurement

Sensor is taller than ARRI Alexa 65 when shooting in 4:3 aspect ratio

Named after FUJIFILM motion picture film stock

Internal electronic variable ND; 7-stop range 0.6-2.1 stops 0.1 step increments

Weight: TBC

Same media and NP-W235 batteries as Fujifilm GFX 100 II

ND filter system

The next piece of exciting news is that the Fujifilm Eterna will include an internal electronically variable neutral density (ND) filter system with a 7-stop range starting at 0.6-2.1 and shifting in 0.1 step increments. The ND can be activated by pressing a dedicated button which sits in the first of three positions below the screen and then turning a dial on the lower left corner on the front of the Eterna. We weren’t able to see this in action at the show, so I can’t confirm how smoothly it graduates through its stops, but this spec further increases the Eterna’s suitability for fast-paced working styles. Brilliantly, the camera features mirrored button and screen layouts on both sides of the camera, making it more flexible for operators to work with.

In terms of I/O, the GFX Eterna takes V-Lock batteries. However, we learned that Fujifilm has implemented a clever solution to make the battery hot-swappable. When a V-lock battery is installed, it will keep the camera’s removable NP-W235 cell fully charged. This will mean the camera should never need to be powered down while shooting, as the 2,200mAh unit should keep the camera running for roughly 30 minutes, which is plenty of time to install a fresh V-lock battery. It can also keep the camera running when swapping batteries while plugged into mains power. This will be a huge benefit, especially for events, documentary and music video filmmakers.

The fact that it uses the widely deployed NP-W235 battery and the same CFexpress Type B and UHS-II SD card slot configuration will also please existing Fujifilm shooters as well. It also features full-size HDMI, Genlock, Time Code, SDI out, an ethernet port, USB-C out, which suggests being able to record to external SSD as well, although that has yet to be confirmed.

While it does not have XLR inputs in the body, Fujifilm did confirm that the Eterna will be compatible with the TASCAM XLR microphone adapter handle, enabling higher quality audio and devices to be used with it. Just like other recent X-series and GFX cameras, the Eterna will also be natively supported by Frame.io to allow for camera-to-cloud workflows.

Fujinon GF 32-90mm T3.5

The Fujifilm GFX Eterna that was on display during NAB Show 2025 was mounted with the new Fujinon GF 32-90mm T3.5 power zoom, which has an internal servo motor. This combo will make it possible to control the zoom of the lens from the zoom rocker on the top handle or the control dial on the front of the camera. The camera was rigged up using a cage and power box supplied by Wooden Camera. As well as the fixed screens on its sides, this camera build included an external monitor, which I was told was made by Fujifilm, but its design may not be final. We were also told that other accessory makers are already on board and developing clever solutions for this camera, including VOCAS who makes lens mount adapter support kits.

Fujifilm GFX Eterna: Price & availability

We’ve now seen the GFX Eterna show up at four major trade shows since its November 2024 reveal - CES, CP+, BSE and NAB. The next big video trade show will be CineGear in June. However as Fujifilm is reluctant to pigeonhole this camera as a “cine camera” I think we will more likely learn more about its release date and final specs in the run up to IBC Show in Amsterdam in September.

A release date and pricing for the Fujifilm GFX Eterna are still to be decided.