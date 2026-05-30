Photographer freezes explosive kingfisher moment at 1/3200 sec to scoop major bird photography award

Award judge Natalia Ekelund describes the award-winning image as "an explosion of precision, energy, and beauty", praising its perfect focus, composition, and timing

The Ringed Kingfisher can perch up to 30 feet above the water before plunging headfirst toward its prey – creating a split-second burst of motion that is notoriously difficult to photograph.

But photographer Felipe Esteban Toledo Alarcó captured the moment perfectly.

His dramatic image of a Ringed Kingfisher explosively rising from the water, frozen at 1/3200 sec, has now won the Grand Prize in the Chile and Colombia competition at the Audubon Photography Awards.

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Chile and Colombia: Grand Prize Winner

When you’re shooting wildlife, birds, aircraft or sporting action and you can’t get as close as you might like, this lens really covers the distance (Image credit: Sony)

Image info

Species: Ringed Kingfisher

Image Location: Valdivia, Los Ríos, Chile

Shot info

Gear: Sony A7 IV + Sony FE 200-600mm f/5.6-6.3 G OSS

Exposure: 1/3200 secs, f/6.3, ISO 2500

The story behind the shot

Toledo Alarcón explains, "While looking to photograph frogs' mating rituals at a lagoon in Parque Saval, my friend and I noticed a pair of Ringed Kingfishers hunting fish, completely submerging themselves in the water.

"No one can ignore such a scene. While the female was far away, the male dove unsuccessfully time and time again—and with each try, he moved closer to us.

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"Even though the sun was not in the perfect position, I set up my camera in burst mode with a high shutter speed, moderate ISO, and “zone” focus.

"I was ready.

"After the bird made six dives, I got the image that I’d been chasing: a kingfisher explosively rising out of the water, displaying its beauty, elegance, and power."

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