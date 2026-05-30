Photographer freezes explosive kingfisher moment at 1/3200 sec to scoop major bird photography award

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"No one can ignore such a scene. While the female was far away, the male dove unsuccessfully time and time again – and with each try, he moved closer to us," explains the photographer

Kingfisher bird splashing as it takes off from water with droplets scattered around in a vibrant, natural setting
Award judge Natalia Ekelund describes the award-winning image as "an explosion of precision, energy, and beauty", praising its perfect focus, composition, and timing (Image credit: Felipe Esteban Toledo Alarcon/Audubon Photography Awards)

The Ringed Kingfisher can perch up to 30 feet above the water before plunging headfirst toward its prey – creating a split-second burst of motion that is notoriously difficult to photograph.

But photographer Felipe Esteban Toledo Alarcó captured the moment perfectly.

His dramatic image of a Ringed Kingfisher explosively rising from the water, frozen at 1/3200 sec, has now won the Grand Prize in the Chile and Colombia competition at the Audubon Photography Awards.

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Image info
Species: Ringed Kingfisher
Image Location: Valdivia, Los Ríos, Chile

Shot info
Gear: Sony A7 IV + Sony FE 200-600mm f/5.6-6.3 G OSS
Exposure: 1/3200 secs, f/6.3, ISO 2500

The story behind the shot

Toledo Alarcón explains, "While looking to photograph frogs' mating rituals at a lagoon in Parque Saval, my friend and I noticed a pair of Ringed Kingfishers hunting fish, completely submerging themselves in the water.

"No one can ignore such a scene. While the female was far away, the male dove unsuccessfully time and time again—and with each try, he moved closer to us.

"Even though the sun was not in the perfect position, I set up my camera in burst mode with a high shutter speed, moderate ISO, and “zone” focus.

"I was ready.

"After the bird made six dives, I got the image that I’d been chasing: a kingfisher explosively rising out of the water, displaying its beauty, elegance, and power."

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Kim Bunermann
Kim Bunermann
News Editor

Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Kim covers everything from breaking industry news and camera gear to the stories shaping photography today. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, she explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture. 

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