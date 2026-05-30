Photographer freezes explosive kingfisher moment at 1/3200 sec to scoop major bird photography award
"No one can ignore such a scene. While the female was far away, the male dove unsuccessfully time and time again – and with each try, he moved closer to us," explains the photographer
The Ringed Kingfisher can perch up to 30 feet above the water before plunging headfirst toward its prey – creating a split-second burst of motion that is notoriously difficult to photograph.
But photographer Felipe Esteban Toledo Alarcó captured the moment perfectly.
His dramatic image of a Ringed Kingfisher explosively rising from the water, frozen at 1/3200 sec, has now won the Grand Prize in the Chile and Colombia competition at the Audubon Photography Awards.
Chile and Colombia: Grand Prize Winner
Image info
Species: Ringed Kingfisher
Image Location: Valdivia, Los Ríos, Chile
Shot info
Gear: Sony A7 IV + Sony FE 200-600mm f/5.6-6.3 G OSS
Exposure: 1/3200 secs, f/6.3, ISO 2500
The story behind the shot
Toledo Alarcón explains, "While looking to photograph frogs' mating rituals at a lagoon in Parque Saval, my friend and I noticed a pair of Ringed Kingfishers hunting fish, completely submerging themselves in the water.
"No one can ignore such a scene. While the female was far away, the male dove unsuccessfully time and time again—and with each try, he moved closer to us.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
"Even though the sun was not in the perfect position, I set up my camera in burst mode with a high shutter speed, moderate ISO, and “zone” focus.
"I was ready.
"After the bird made six dives, I got the image that I’d been chasing: a kingfisher explosively rising out of the water, displaying its beauty, elegance, and power."
You might like...
Check out our guides to the best cameras for wildlife photography and the best lenses for bird photography and wildlife.
Looking for competitions to enter? Here are 10 global photo contests now open for entries from May to December.
Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Kim covers everything from breaking industry news and camera gear to the stories shaping photography today. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, she explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.