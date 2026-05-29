Budget super telephoto zooms • Smart telescopes • Travel compact cameras, it's the Digital Camera World podcast!

The new episode of Bokeh Face: The Digital Camera World podcast is now live on our YouTube channel and available to stream from Spotify, Apple Podcasts and all your favorite podcast services.

New episodes of Bokeh Face are released bi-weekly, every other Friday, so our next episode will be released on May 15.

James has momentarily left the Bokeh Face studio to go become a dad, and he's left me, Chris George (DCW content editor), to

Our glorious host, James Artaius (DCW’s Ed in Chief), has momentarily left the Bokeh Face studio to go become a dad – awww! He’s left Chris George (Content Ed) in charge of me, Mike Harris (How-To Ed), to ensure I stay on task and keep the podcast afloat. As always, we’ll be discussing a burning issue in the camera world, diving into our kit bags to chat about what gear we’ve been shooting with, and troubleshooting a technical or creative camera issue.

You can watch the episode in full below:

Budget super telephoto zooms • Smart telescopes • Travel compact cameras - YouTube Watch On

We take an In Focus look at smart telescopes. Intelligent devices that allow anyone to find, observe and photograph celestial objects from the comfort of their own home, while Chris walks Mike through the new Dwarf Mini smart telescope from DwarfLab.

Then we Gear Up with the Panasonic Lumix TZ300 compact camera and its huge 15x optical zoom, with Chris applauding its 1-inch sensor and billing it as the return of the all-in-one travel camera.

Finally, in Trouble Shooting, Mike delivers his top budget super telephoto zooms for sports and aviation photography. A relatively recent class of lenses that has made long-distance photography much more accessible for those who cannot justify the expenditure of a 600mm f/4 prime (which is most of us!).

We'd love to hear your thoughts and feedback on the show, along with any questions or troubleshooting queries you might have, so please get in touch with us at bokehface@futurenet.com. We hope you enjoy the episode!

• Watch on YouTube

• Listen on Spotify

• Listen on Apple Podcasts

You might also like…

Check out all our previous episodes of Bokeh Face, take a look at the best compact cameras, as well as our verdict on the Sony FE 200-600mm f/5.6-6.3 G OSS and Nikon 180-600mm f/5.6-6.3 VR.