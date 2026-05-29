Hey Canon, PLEASE bring back this Canon M6 Mark II feature!

There was a lot to love about the Canon M6 Mark II, which was the flagship of the EOS M system. In case you don't know, that was the company's first foray into mirrorless cameras – but it was sadly discontinued in 2023.

While the Canon M6 Mark II had some killer specs – built around a high-resolution 32.5MP APS-C sensor, capable of 14fps bursts and 4K 60p video – there was one feature that was absolute genius: the optional, removable, electronic viewfinder (EVF).

This one accessory made the Canon M6 Mark II one of the most versatile cameras the company has ever made – and my dearest wish is that Canon resurrects it for the EOS R system.

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The Canon M6 Mark II was such an underrated camera (Image credit: Canon)

Take a look at the common criticism leveled at cameras like the Canon EOS R50 V and EOS R6 V: they're brilliant cameras, and very compact, but most people wish that they had a viewfinder – or at least, the scope to add one – for proper stills shooting.

This isn't just a Canon thing; everything from the Nikon Z30 to the Sony ZV-E10 II has the same issue. Yes, they're designed primarily for video, and yes, this enables them to keep a smaller form factor by eschewing an EVF. But wouldn't it be nice if you could buy an EVF that mounts to the hot shoe, for those times you need it?

That's exactly what Canon used to offer, but the Canon M6 Mark II was the last camera to support the EVF‑DC2 add-on (which also worked with other select EOS M and PowerShot cameras).

With the optional EVF, the Canon M6 Mark II could go from pocketable street machine to a dedicated sharpshooter (Image credit: Canon)

It made the Canon M6 Mark II so much more useful; without the EVF, you could slip the camera into a large pocket or easily toss it in a fanny pack or small sling bag for everyday shooting. Then, for those occasions where you really needed to zero-in, you could click the EVF‑DC2 into the shoe.

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Given the clever new Multi Function Shoe boasted by Canon's latest cameras, it could produce a brilliantly fast and high-resolution finder if it wanted to. Or even just update the EVF‑DC2 with the correct communication pins so that it can be used on the likes of the R50 V and PowerShot V1.

Come on, Canon – I know I'm not the only person who has asked for this, so please bring back the best thing about the Canon M6 Mark II! (Well, aside from the sensor that has now found its way into the EOS R7…)

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