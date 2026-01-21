Godox launches new, high-power monolight flash
Powerful, versatile, yet easily portable: it looks ideal for outdoor location lighting
Godox has launched a new all-in-one outdoor moonlight: AD800Pro. Designed for no-fuss location lighting, it delivers rapid recycle times and long battery life, while also offering versatile wireless control and TTL compatibility across major camera systems.
As its name suggests, the AD800Pro boasts an 800Ws maximum power output. This makes it Godox's most powerful monolight flash, with a high enough output to overpower bright sunlight.
At this power setting you'll get up to 300 flashes on a full battery charge, with recycle times being between 0.01 and 1.5 seconds. Power can be adjusted over a 10-stop range in 0.1-stop increments for precise lighting control. Several lighting modes can be selected, including a Freeze Mode that produces a super-short flash duration as quick as 1/35,710 s (t0.1), designed for capturing split-second moments like splashes, jumps and other fast motion. Stable Color-Temperature mode minimizes color drift as power changes, ensuring consistent color across the flash output range. High speed sync of up to 1/8000s is also supported, along with first- and second-curtain sync modes.
The AD800Pro can be triggered via a 3.5mm sync cord, or wirelessly using Godox’s 2.4GHz X wireless system. This provides reliable wireless control over long-distances using Godox's X-series transmitters. External 433MHz receivers can also be connected through USB-C for even more triggering versatility. Other features include an HD color screen, 16 color group indicators, and a 40W bi-color modelling lamp. Optional accessories like snoots, umbrellas and soft boxes can easily be attached using the Bowens-type front accessory mount.
The Godox AD800Pro all-in-one outdoor monolight is available to buy now, priced at $999/£911.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.