The Canon EOS 5 series turns 20: Who remembers these legendary DSLR and mirrorless cameras?

Can you believe it's been 20 years since the Canon EOS 5 series first hit the shelves? This camera line has left an indelible mark on the photography world.

From versatile, high-performance cameras capable of stunning stills and professional-grade video, this lineup has consistently pushed the boundaries of DSLR and mirrorless camera technology.

It all started in August 2005, when Canon announced the original EOS 5D. For many, it was a game-changer – a compact full-frame DSLR that suddenly made professional-grade imaging quality accessible to serious enthusiasts.

The Canon EOS 5D launched in 2005 (Image credit: Canon)

With its 12.8MP CMOS sensor, 9-point autofocus and Digic II processor in a sturdy magnesium alloy body, this camera quickly became a trusted companion for wedding photographers, travel shooters and creative pros alike.

Then, just a few years later in 2008, Canon dropped the EOS 5D Mark II. FullHD video on a DSLR? Live View that actually worked? This was the camera that started many videographers' journeys – and was soon being used in indie films, YouTube videos and, yes, even blockbusters like Iron Man 2.

Of course, the line kept evolving. The 5D Mark III, 5DS, 5DS R and 5D Mark IV all had their moment in the spotlight – pushing resolutions higher, refining autofocus, introducing 4K video and keeping the balance of speed and reliability.

And then in 2018 came the mirrorless era: the EOS R5. In-body stabilization, 45MP resolution, lighting-fast autofocus – everything Canon learned from creating DSLRs over the decades, it brought it all into a new form.

The Canon EOS R5 Mark II was launched in 2024 (Image credit: Canon)

Now, the R5 Mark II has taken it even further: stacked BSI sensor, AI-powered predictive autofocus, 8K 60p RAW video and 30fps burst shooting – it's fast, smart and precise.

For anyone who started with the original 5D, it's hard not to feel a little nostalgic. From DSLR to mirrorless, from 12.8MP to 45MP and beyond, the EOS 5 series has consistently empowered us to capture the world with clarity, speed, and creativity.

So, Happy 20th birthday, Canon EOS 5 series! Here's to the next 20 years of innovation.

