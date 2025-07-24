Where's Canon's compact camera to rival Sony's new full-frame RX1R III?

There are some high-resolution fixed-lens powerhouses on the market, but a Canon compact full-frame camera is missing

The compact camera market is heating up, thanks to large sensor devices with fixed lenses. Sony recently launched its full-frame RX1R III full-frame compact camera, definitely raising the bar – making the Leica Q3 43 look overpriced.

Leica's Q series has been a strong contender for years, while Fujifilm's medium format GFX100RF, introduced in March 2025, continues pushing boundaries of image quality with a 102MP medium format sensor. In a compact camera!

With so much competition, and recent Canon rumors about a new G series PowerShot with a photographic focus, I can't help but wonder: Canon, where's your answer to the large sensor fixed-lens camera segment?

To my knowledge, Canon has never released a compact camera with a resolution higher than the PowerShot G1 X Mark III's 24.2MP APS-C sensor. And, popular models like the G7 X Mark III only pack a 20.1MP 1-inch stacked CMOS sensor – nowhere near full-frame territory (the RX1R III and Q3 both feature 61MP full-frame sensors).

Recently, I stumbled on a headline from Canon Rumors that instantly addressed my question: "Canon has no plans for a fixed-lens full-frame camera". Canon Rumors is a reliable source and, after reading its detailed article (which I recommend), it's clear Canon doesn't intend to launch such a camera any time soon – or maybe ever.

The reason? The market for fixed-lens full-frame cameras apparently just isn't big enough to make it worthwhile for Canon.

That said, the camera market is always evolving. Interest in high-resolution fixed-lens cameras seems to be growing, especially with Sony's latest release stirring things up.

The real question is whether this buzz is driven by the allure of full-frame and medium format compacts, or if buyers are truly willing to invest a premium for a compact camera that prioritizes portability but lacks lens flexibility.

While official sales figures of those new high-resolution compacts are still under wraps, only time will reveal how well these cameras perform on the market in the long term, or might stay niche.

