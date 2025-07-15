Would you buy a camera system with "no future", like the Canon EOS M50 Mark II?

The Canon EOS M50 Mark II is a compact camera for beginners, content creators, or anyone looking for a lightweight, travel-friendly option

Not every creative uses the latest gear – and not everyone can (or wants to) keep investing in every new camera. Some of us simply prefer the feel and function of older systems, including DSLRs – even if manufacturers have moved on. But just because a camera is no longer being sold or actively supported doesn't mean it has lost its value. A great example is the Canon EOS M50 Mark II.

Yes, it's not just DSLRs – even mirrorless cameras have to be pushed aside to make way for newer models. The Canon EOS M50 Mark II was launched in September 2020 and officially discontinued in May 2023. It uses EF-M lenses mount, and Canon has made it clear that it won't be releasing any new lenses for the EOS M system – the focus is now on developing EOS R cameras and RF lenses.

So yes, the Canon EOS M50 Mark II marks the end of the EOS M line. No new firmware, no new lenses. But do we actually need either?

Despite being discontinued, the Canon EOS M50 Mark II remains a great camera for travel, everyday photography, vlogging and content creation. It's still widely available second-hand for an attractive body price, starting at $529 from KEH and £464 from MPB.

For context, the Canon EOS M50 Mark II is only a minor update to the original EOS M50. Most of the specs are nearly identical, with small additions like Eye AF and the ability to shoot vertical video. After the M50 Mark II, Canon released the EOS R50 – which is technically a better camera as it features a newer sensor, improved autofocus, uncropped 4K and the newer (but larger) RF lens mount. But it's not the smallest and lightest setup, and here the M50 Mark II wins.

So, some say that without new lenses, the system is dead. But I don't buy that. The EF-M lens lineup is well-rounded, especially if you include third-party options. Plus, the M50 Mark II can easily adapt both EF and EF-S Canon DSLR lenses, giving you access to a huge range of glass.

Let's look at what it brings to the table.

The Canon EOS M50 Mark II is a compact, reliable camera – perfect if you're getting into photography or content creation, or just want a travel-friendly camera. It performs well for stills and is easy to carry anywhere. It's great for vertical video, has a movie self-timer for hands-free recording, and can livestream directly to YouTube. Yes, the 4K video is cropped and comes with some limitations, but the 1080p footage is great.

Just because Canon isn't making new lenses for the EOS M system doesn't mean that the Canon EOS M50 Mark II is obsolete. On the contrary, it's still a smart, practical choice. And remember: people still shoot vintage film cameras that haven't had new lenses in decades. Good gear stays good – even after the product pages disappear.

So if you want a compact, capable, and affordable camera in 2025, the Canon EOS M50 Mark II is still worth your attention.

