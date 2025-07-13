This is the camera that "Canon accidentally made too good"

This DSLR launched over 12 years ago – a camera that many thought would quietly fade away, yet continues to capture hearts and stunning images. So, could it be that "Canon accidentally made this camera too good"?

This is the question asked by wedding and lifestyle photographer, Tobi Oluso – and after watching his insightful video, I can see why.

This topic might stir up some strong opinions among camera fans. While opinions are obviously always subjective, Olusola's points clearly resonate with photographers who value a balance of quality, nostalgia and simplicity.

So, which "too good" DSLR ended up being one of the best Canon cameras ever made? Drumroll, please… it's the Canon EOS 6D. Oluso explains why in his video:

ABOVE: Was the original 6D really made "too good"?

Surprisingly, his choice isn't the Canon EOS 6D Mark II, which came half a decade later and might be more familiar to some. It's the original 6D, released just before the Photokina trade show in September 2012.

Back then, the 6D was praised as the world's lightest DSLR with a full-frame CMOS sensor, striking a perfect balance between portability and image quality. For context, in the Canon lineup, the 6D sat just below the EOS 7D and above the EOS 60D.

The Canon 6D hit the market at around £1,700 (about $2,297 / AU$3,492). Although discontinued now, you can still find used models for roughly £350 ($473 / AU$719) (Image credit: Future)

In his video, Olusola starts by explaining that there's a popular saying about the Canon 6D – that Canon "accidentally made this camera too good". And continues, "This, of course, is a bogus statement.

"Anyone who has used the camera knows it has many faults and shortcomings. But the sensor… there's no way that Canon intended to make it this good. The Canon 6D produces photos that just feel right."

Rather than focusing on specs, Tobi Olusola emphasizes that the sensor is what really counts. In fact, the camera's limitations only add to its charm, making it an even more unique and enjoyable tool. I highly recommend watching the full video to get the entire picture – he presents it with a clarity and style that's hard to match.

And I get it, the Canon 6D blends modern image quality with a nostalgic, tactile shooting experience. It's a straightforward, reliable full-frame DSLR that avoids the overwhelm of today's tech-heavy models. So the 6D remains a quiet, powerful choice for many, as user comments highlight.

