The best Canon EOS 5DS deals in September 2021

By

Canon's resolution-hungry EOS 5DS is ideal for all kinds of professional applications. Fancy grabbing it at the best possible price?

Canon EOS 5DS DSLR camera

Does the thought of a 50MP resolution and all the detail that could deliver excite you? Well, that’s exactly Canon’s EOS 5DS DSLR and its 5DS ‘R’ variant offer.

With the standard EOS 5DS model you get a full-frame sensor with an optical low-pass filter included, the alternative EOS 5DS R option lacks this to, in theory, eke out even more detail, at the expense of aliasing effects such as moiré. As such, the EOS 5DS is better suited to things like fashion and architecture, where such issues can be more common from fine, repetitive detail.

To avoid the bugbear of image noise, sensitivity has been pegged at a core 100-6400, though this is manually expandable to ISO 50-12,800-equivalent settings. More interesting for creative types is that three-in camera crop modes are visible via the viewfinder: 1.3x, 1.6x – the latter still delivering 19MP shots – plus the life-like 1:1 option. 

Reassuringly, as one would thoroughly expect, this is a robust workhorse of a camera too, with weather-resistant magnesium-alloy build, a 61-point AF system with 41 cross-type points, 5fps burst shooting, and larger than average fixed 3.2in LCD.

Being a full frame DSLR, we get a large bright optical viewfinder here, which displays 100% of the scene before us. While it is possible to accurately focus manually using this, there's also the option of switching to Live View and using the camera's LCD screen, on which the magnification can be upped to 6x or 16x to check detail to an even greater extent. Sadly, this screen is not sensitive to touch, nor does it tilt in any way.

In terms of images, Canon cameras typically produce photos with pleasingly well-saturated colours and the EOS 5DS is no exception. Possibly as a result of the extra pixels delivering the huge level of detail and smooth tonal gradations, some of the files have a bit more pep about them. Using the new Fine Detail Picture Style boosts micro contrast a little, bringing out small details and giving edges a naturally sharp look.

Similar cameras: Nikon D850, Fujifilm GFX 50S, Sony A7R III

Canon EOS 5DS key specs:

This 50.6MP beast is best suited to fashion and architectural photographers

Type: DSLR | Sensor: Full frame | Megapixels: 50.6MP | Autofocus: x | Screen type: 3.2in fixed LCD, 1,040k dots | Maximum continuous shooting speed: 5fps | Movies: Full HD (1080p) | User level: Enthusiast/Professional

Great value for its pixel count
Massive EF lens selection
Lenses must be very high quality
No 4K video recording

Gavin Stoker

Gavin has over 30 year experience of writing about photography and television. He is currently the editor of British Photographic Industry News, and previously served as editor of Which Digital Camera and deputy editor of Total Digital Photography


He has also written for a wide range of publications including T3, BBC Focus, Empire, NME, Radio Times, MacWorld, Computer Active, What Digital Camera and Rough Guide books.


With his wealth of knowledge he is well placed to recognise great camera deals and recommend the best products in Digital Camera World’s buying guides. He also writes on a number of specialist subjects including binoculars and monoculars, spotting scopes, microscopes, trail cameras, action cameras, body cameras, filters, cameras straps and more. 

