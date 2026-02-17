These are the 10 best photos this year according to the Sony World Photography Awards – what do you think?

Winner of the Landscape category: 'Shapes and Patterns of the Desert', a study of the geometric composition and the rich, warm colours of the Sossusvlei dunes in Namibia.

The Sony World Photography Awards has just revealed the category winners and shortlisted photographers in its Open competition 2026.

The Open competition recognizes the best single images to have been taken in the last year.

Unlike the other competitions within the Sony World Photography Awards, where entrants submit a series of photographs, the Open competition is all about a single image, so the photographer gets just one chance to impress.

This year's Open competition was judged by Ruby Rees-Sheridan, Assistant Curator of Photography at the National Portrait Gallery in London, UK.

"The winners and shortlists represent a diverse range of photographs," says awards producer Creo, "from striking landscapes to thoughtful portraits, and both captivating and humorous scenes from nature."

The Sony World Photography Awards is now in its 19th year and over 430,000 images from over 200 countries and territories were submitted across this year’s competitions.

Scroll down to enjoy the 10 Open competition category winners…

Winner of the Architecture category: the paper mill in Obbola, Sweden. (Image credit: © Markus Naarttijärvi, Sweden, Winner, Open Competition, Architecture, Sony World Photography Awards 2026)

Winner of the Creative category: 'Lost Hope', a carefully composed portrait using staged and symbolic elements in a poignant ode to Iranian women. (Image credit: © Siavosh Ejlali, Iran, Islamic Republic Of, Winner, Open Competition, Creative, Sony World Photography Awards 2026)

Winner of the Lifestyle category: Charlotte and Dolly rest together in a barn to keep cool during the summer heat in West Virginia, United States. (Image credit: © Vanta Coda III, United States, Winner, Open Competition, Lifestyle, Sony World Photography Awards 2026)

Winner of the Motion category: Franklin Littlefield uses motion blur to capture the dynamism of the moment during a a punk concert in Providence, Rhode Island, United States. (Image credit: © Franklin Littlefield, United States, Winner, Open Competition, Motion, Sony World Photography Awards 2026)

Winner of the Natural World & Wildlife category: a blue arctic fox in the Varager Peninsula of Norway. (Image credit: © Klaus Hellmich, Germany, Winner, Open Competition, Natural World & Wildlife, Sony World Photography Awards 2026)

Winner of the Object category: 'Colour Divides', captured in the Bo-Kaap neighbourhood in Cape Town, South Africa. (Image credit: © Robby Ogilvie, United Kingdom, Winner, Open Competition, Object, Sony World Photography Awards 2026)

Winner of the Portraiture category: 'The Barefoot Volcanologist'. Internationally recognized, self-taught volcano scientist Phillip stands atop a volcanic rock bomb on the island of Tanna, Vanuatu. (Image credit: © Elle Leontiev, Australia, Winner, Open Competition, Portraiture, Sony World Photography Awards 2026)

Winner of the Street Photography category: 'Between the Lines', a candid, comedic black and white picture of a family at Ørnevegen (Eagle Road) in Norway. (Image credit: © Giulia Pissagroia, Italy, Winner, Open Competition, Street Photography, Sony World Photography Awards 2026)

Winner of the Travel category: Men leaping into the river as torches blaze at the Abare Festival in the Noto region of Japan. (Image credit: © Megumi Murakami, Japan, Winner, Open Competition, Travel, Sony World Photography Awards 2026)

One of these 10 category winners will be crowned Open Photographer of the Year at the Sony World Photography Awards ceremony in London on April 16.

They will receive a US$5,000/£3,670/AU$7,100 cash prize as well as taking home a range of Sony digital imaging equipment.

Find out more about the Open competition category winners and shortlists at the Sony World Photography Awards website.

SWPA's London show starts on April 17

The Sony World Photography Awards exhibition takes place in London's Somerset House (pictured above during the 2024 show) (Image credit: Future)

A selection of winning and shortlisted images from the Open competition will be displayed at the Sony World Photography Awards 2026 exhibition in London's Somerset House.

This runs from April 17 to May 4 before going on to tour other countries.

