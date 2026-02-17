These are the 10 best photos this year according to the Sony World Photography Awards – what do you think?
One of them will be crowned Open Photographer of the Year in London on April 16
The Sony World Photography Awards has just revealed the category winners and shortlisted photographers in its Open competition 2026.
The Open competition recognizes the best single images to have been taken in the last year.
Unlike the other competitions within the Sony World Photography Awards, where entrants submit a series of photographs, the Open competition is all about a single image, so the photographer gets just one chance to impress.
This year's Open competition was judged by Ruby Rees-Sheridan, Assistant Curator of Photography at the National Portrait Gallery in London, UK.
"The winners and shortlists represent a diverse range of photographs," says awards producer Creo, "from striking landscapes to thoughtful portraits, and both captivating and humorous scenes from nature."
The Sony World Photography Awards is now in its 19th year and over 430,000 images from over 200 countries and territories were submitted across this year’s competitions.
Scroll down to enjoy the 10 Open competition category winners…
One of these 10 category winners will be crowned Open Photographer of the Year at the Sony World Photography Awards ceremony in London on April 16.
They will receive a US$5,000/£3,670/AU$7,100 cash prize as well as taking home a range of Sony digital imaging equipment.
Find out more about the Open competition category winners and shortlists at the Sony World Photography Awards website.
SWPA's London show starts on April 17
A selection of winning and shortlisted images from the Open competition will be displayed at the Sony World Photography Awards 2026 exhibition in London's Somerset House.
This runs from April 17 to May 4 before going on to tour other countries.
