FPV drones create a buzz as they chase down competitors at the Winter Olympics for the first time
Drones provide a first person view of skiers and skaters as they hurtle around the frozen courses for first time at a Winter Olympics
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Drones are taking center stage at this year's Winter Olympics, which opened in Italy this weekend. For the first time, broadcasters are making wide use of FPV drones to follow competitors' every move as they hurtle down the slopes, or race round the icy tracks.
This is exactly the sort of task that is perfectly made for this type of drone – quite literally giving a TV audience of just what it looks like to ski down the iconic Olimpia delle Tofane course from the comfort of their armchairs.
But as the FPV drones tail the competitors, it is not just the images that you get from their cameras. The sound of their high-pitched rotor motors has become a new acoustic backdrop for the events. These type of quadcopters are known as cinewhoops by enthusiasts precisely because of this whooping whine that they make as they fly.
This buzzing sound was particularly noticeable in the Big Air snowboarding events over the weekend. As the young boarders performed their tricks off the 75-foot ramp, you could hear and see their miniature mechanized companions track their sommersaults as the TV showed coverage from the more traditional fixed-position cameras.
Safety when using FPV drones at these major spectator events is a major concern. In 2025, the international ski federation banned the use of drones when one crashed during a competition just missing slalom champion Marcel Hirscher during a race. They did not return to the alpine sport's World Cup circuit until the 2023-24 season.
The drones are flown by a skilled pilot wearing goggles, who can skillfully control the distance of the UAV from the competitor, anticipating the path of the course and the athlete. A second operator is typically used to control the FPV camera itself.
“Every athlete accelerates and flies differently. If you don’t understand those subtleties, you miss the moment or outrun them,” says OBS FPV drone operator Jonas Sandell, who was a ski jumper on Norway's national team before becoming a pilot.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
The skill of these pilots is particularly highlighted during coverage of the luge where the drone must navigate some of the tight, narrow curves of the Cortina Siding Center's 1,445m / 1,580 yd run at speeds of up to 90mph / 140km/h.
The drones do not follow the competitor down the whole of the run... instead confining their coverage to sections where there are few spectators.
The FPV drones are custom-built with an inverted blade design, with propellers mounted beneath rather than above in order to enhance aerodynamic efficiencyand enable smoother flight curves. The batteries areengineered for rapid replacement, typically lasting for two athlete runs before needing to be swapped.
The Olympic Broadcasting Services says that it is using over 800 camera systems to cover the 2026 Games, including the use of 25 drones. The OBS used FPV drones for the first time at the Paris Olympics for the mountain bike events.
"Traditional coverage has relied on two primary dimensions: fixed or semi-fixed cameras that provide stable, ground-level perspectives, andcable cameras, cranes, or helicopters that deliver smooth, linear tracking shots. FPV drones bring atrue “third dimension,” the broadcaster explains.
Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography.
His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Sony A7 IV, alongside his old Nikon D800 and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.
He is the author of a number of books including The Book of Digital Photography, which has been translated into a dozen different languages.
In addition to his expertise in photography and videomaking, he has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.