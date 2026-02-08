From life-saving teamwork to quiet acts of love: award-winning photos that celebrate kindness

These award-winning images capture acts of kindness from around the world. Selected from the Envision Kindness "Our World is Kind" photography contest, the images prove that photography can lift spirits while delivering strong visual storytelling.

Molly Ferrill, Director of Photography Collaborations at Envision Kindness explains: "Images have the power to reframe the way that we see and feel about the world. At a time when kindness and compassion is so desperately needed in the world, I hope that these photographs help to remind people that we are all connected, and that we have a great capacity to be good to each other."

Celebrated for emotional impact and technical excellence, these works inspire empathy, hope, and positive action. For more winning images and information, visit the Envision Kindness website.

Winner highlights

1st Place

"We can see the collaboration and feel the circular movement of this team effort in the photograph, including the buckets of water being filled and passed upwards as well as a bucket captured in midair in the background as it is tossed down to the people waiting to refill it below," explains Envision Kindness (Image credit: Seigfred Vince Teves)

Neighbors Helping Neighbors Through the Fire by Seigfred Vince Teves (Philippines)

On a hot sunny day, a fire broke out in one of the houses of barangay Calindagan. The people in the neighborhood went out with their buckets and lined up to put out the fire that was happening in their village. The fire ended about an hour after it started.

Envision Kindness says, "This image is a powerful illustration of kindness in the form of community support and care. The way that people from the neighborhood have come together to put out a house fire is moving, and in the midst of the urgency of the moment, the image is artfully captured and timed.

Honorable Mentions

Envision Kindness comments, "The tenderness of the mother and the vulnerability of the child draws the viewer into this photograph. The loving care is felt strongly in the interaction, and the photographer's use of light and shadow is masterful" (Image credit: Pyae Phyo Htike)

The Love of Protection by Pyae Phyo Htike (Myanmar)



This photograph was taken during the COVID era, capturing a mother affectionately placing a face mask on her young son to protect him from the disease.

In the child's eyes, one can see a mix of apprehension and reliance on his mother, while the mother's eyes reflect a tender devotion and sense of responsibility.

This image powerfully conveys in black and white how strong a mother's love is and the extent of her desire to protect her child during the challenging times of the pandemic. It symbolizes care, vigilance, and the enduring human connection amidst a global crisis.

"This image exudes a sense of peace and tranquility. The beauty of the composition and color is striking, and the simple, generous act of feeding the birds feels soothing to the viewer. Quiet gestures of kindness can sometimes be the most meaningful," says Envision Kindness (Image credit: Kyaw Thu Wai)

The Sanctuary of Softness by Kyaw Thu Wai (South Korea)

Beneath the sun’s breathtaking, golden embrace, a silent covenant is made. This scene is a pure testament to unspoken, healing warmth – the profound connection between the soul offering sustenance and the trusting hearts receiving it.

It is the definition of tenderness reflected across the calming waters, proving that the deepest compassion is often found in the simplest gestures.

Envision Kindness comments, "The gentle tenderness of the hands helping the sea turtle to emerge from its shell transmit a deep feeling of care in this well-framed image. The featured non profit organization's important mission and work, and the community-run aspect of it, also struck us as worthy of recognition" (Image credit: Joselito Arceta)

Helping Hand by Joselito Arceta (Phillippines)

People help the little sea turtles to come out of their shells because they hatch too late. The locals here in Labac Naic Cavite have formed an organization to protect sea turtles.

They patrol their shore line to find where sea turtles are laying their eggs, and they will put them in their hatchery facility to save them from poachers in the wild. Sea turtles are in danger of extinction. So they help them reproduce and release them into the wild.

