The OM-3 sale you’ve been waiting for has finally landed

For the first time ever, the OM System OM-3 has gone on sale, and it’s a big moment for anyone who has been eyeing this camera. With $150 off, it’s now available for just $1,849.99, down from its usual $1,999.99 at B&H, and at Adorama, making this the perfect time to pick up one of the most talked-about cameras in the OM lineup. Stylish, capable, and brimming with personality, the OM-3 is more than just a camera – it’s a statement piece.

At first glance, the OM-3’s retro design is what grabs your attention. It nods back to the golden era of film with its tactile dials and sleek silhouette, yet underneath that nostalgic exterior sits a thoroughly modern imaging machine. For photographers who love the charm of classic styling but demand contemporary performance, it strikes an irresistible balance.

The heart of the OM System OM-3 is packed with cutting-edge technology. From lightning-fast autofocus to exceptional in-body image stabilisation, it’s built to handle everything from quick street photography to more considered landscape shots. Add in its rugged build quality and weather-sealing, and you’ve got a camera that feels as at home on a city break as it does on a windswept coastal path.

Another standout is how compact and portable it is, making it an ideal companion for travel or day-to-day shooting. Pair it with a small prime lens and you’ve got a discreet yet powerful setup that won’t weigh you down. This combination of portability and power is exactly what OM System has become known for, and the OM-3 delivers it in spades.

It’s also worth noting how intuitive the controls feel, thanks to the heritage-inspired design. Manual dials and well-placed buttons bring back that tactile connection with photography, something that’s often missing in ultra-modern digital systems. This blend of old-school ergonomics with new-school tech creates an experience that’s not only enjoyable but also highly effective.

With this being the very first discount on the OM System OM-3, it’s a rare chance to own a camera that bridges the best of the past and present. If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to step into the OM world, this is it. At $1,849.99, it’s hard to think of a better value for a camera that’s destined to become a modern classic.