Nikon Winter Instant Savings USA: here are the BEST DEALS on the ALL the Z-mount Nikkor lenses in Nikon's January sale!
Nikon is offering massive savings on 27 Z-mount lenses, so how do you choose? Read on to find all you need to know! But hurry – these deals end February 2
Nikon USA's Winter Instant Savings rebates offers some fantastic deals across its whole range of Nikkor Z-series lenses, saving everything from a handful of dollars to hundreds – or even thousands – of bucks.
As it's an official scheme backed by Nikon itself, the savings are available at all official vendors of Nikon products, and while the big retailers are generally matching prices with one another, many are throwing in extras such as filters, cleaning kits, and even backpacks to persuade you to spend your cash with them. But don't worry about trawling through all the dealers' websites to find the best freebies – I've already done that for you!
But with no less than 27 Z-mount lenses in the promotion, it can be a little bewildering as to what the best bargains are. So here's my guide to ALL the lenses included in the offer, along with a link to our full review. But bear in mind that all the deals are set to end on February 2, 2005, so you'll need to make your mind up in the next week or so!
Save $50 With its compact and lightweight construction, and an ‘effective’ 36mm focal length in full-frame terms, the Nikon DX 24mm f/1.7 is the perfect companion to any Nikon Z DX camera body. Its bright aperture helps to enable a tight depth of field for close-ups, as well as quick shutter speeds even under low lighting conditions.
Save $70 and get a free UV filter The Nikon Z 28mm f/2.8 is equally at home on both DX (APS-C) and FX (full-frame) Nikon Z mirrorless cameras. Image quality is excellent and build quality should prove adequate for most photographers, making the lens great value for money.
Save $70 and get a free UV filter The compact and very lightweight Nikon Z 40mm f/2 prime combines a versatile viewing angle with a respectably fast f/2 aperture rating. The net result is useful and affordable optic that delivers good sharpness and smooth bokeh, along with quick and virtually silent autofocus.
Save $103 Less than an inch thick, the Nikon Z 26mm f/2.8 gives a generous viewing angle on full-frame cameras and a very natural ‘effective’ 39mm focal length on DX (APS-C) bodies. It’s ideal for candid street photography and is very travel-friendly, while punching well above its weight for image quality.
Save $100 Nikon’s Z-mount has paved the way for lenses that set new benchmarks for optical quality. In focal length terms the Nikon Z 50mm f/1.8 S prime may be ‘standard’, however in every other respect this lens is anything but.
Save $50 The Nikon Z MC 50mm f/2.8 standard prime is great for general shooting. Its main claim to fame, however, is that it delivers full 1.0x macro magnification at its shortest focus distance, enabling extreme close-ups.
Save $150 plus free UV filter and cleaning kit It’s quite a lot to pay for a humble 35mm f/1.8, but the Nikon Z 35mm f/1.8 S’s optical performance immediately shows where the money’s been spent.
Save $100 plus free UV filter With impressive centre sharpness and minimal distortion, this Nikon Z 85mm f/1.8 S would make the perfect lens for any wedding, portrait or event photographer. The maximum aperture of f/1.8 delivers such a stunning shallow depth-of-field and if you’re looking for a high-quality portrait lens for your Z-mount camera, this is it.
Save $100 plus free UV filter The Nikon Z 24-200mm f/4-6.3 VR superzoom lens doesn’t go overly large in telephoto reach but there’s plenty of wide-angle scope. More importantly, the conservative overall zoom range and cutting-edge Z-mount design enable excellent image quality, similar to what you’d expect from a pair of seriously good standard and telephoto zoom lenses.
Save $200 plus free UV filter The Nikon Z MC 105mm f/2.8 VR S is something special. Sublime image quality for both general shooting and extreme close-ups is backed up by a super-fast and highly accurate autofocus system, along with highly effective optical VR, wrapped up in a tough, weather-sealed construction. Image quality, all-round performance and handling are simply sensational.
Save $100 plus free UV filter Image quality of the Nikon Z 20mm f/1.8 S is up to the typically terrific standard of Z-mount NIKKOR S-line lenses, and you can enjoy similarly refined handling, virtually silent autofocus, and negligible focus breathing. Overall, it’s a superb lens that’s equally capable for stills and movie capture, and it’s also a delight for astrophotography.
Save $300 plus free UV filter The Nikon Z 28-75mm f/2.8 is an absolutely stunning lens. The 24-70mm f/2.8 S boasts slightly better corner sharpness, but otherwise we'd put the two on a par optically. So if the slightly quirky focal length works for you, we would recommend the 28-75mm f/2.8 without hesitation – especially at virtually half the price!
Save $200 plus free UV filter So-called ‘trinity’ zoom lenses with a relatively fast and constant f/2.8 aperture tend to be big, clunky affairs which are somewhat at odds with slimline mirrorless camera bodies, and they’re also usually very expensive to buy. The Nikon Z 17-28mm f/2.8 wide-angle counterpart is comparatively compact, lightweight and affordable, yet delivers excellent image quality and all-round performance. Bargain
Save $303 Who needs an interchangeable lens camera when the Nikon Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VR goes from wide-angle to super-telephoto in a single optic? This combines a humungous zoom range and excellent performance for a ‘super-zoom’ lens.
Save $200 plus free UV filter The Nikon Z 70-180mm f/2.8 is relatively compact, lightweight and inexpensive, compared with full-on pro-grade counterparts, and is capable of gorgeous image quality, combining very good sharpness with beautiful bokeh.
Save $200 plus free UV filter The Nikon Z 14-30mm f/4 S is not the fastest lens, sure, but it's lightweight, small, gives super image quality, and is the perfect wide-angle prime to tempt mirrorless users over to Nikon's side.
Save $200 plus free UV filter If you feel the need for speed, and an f/1.8 standard nifty fifty just won’t cut it, the Nikon Z 50mm f/1.2 S is the best option.
Save $400 plus free filter kit, cleaning kit & cap keeper For professionals and experts the Nikon Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S is a no-brainer. It’s a top quality professional lens at the leading edge of optical performance.
Save $500 plus free backpack, strap, lens case & cleaning kit The Nikon Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S has luxurious build quality, high-end handling and spectacular performance. It’s a fabulous lens for everybody who demands mighty viewing angles plus a fast and constant f/2.8 aperture, but you’ll need deep pockets.
Save $500 plus cleaning kit, Hoya UV & polarizing filters There’s no denying that the Nikon Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S zoom is a pricey beast. When it comes down to it, however, there's nothing better in terms of handling, all-round performance and image quality.
Save $400 plus UV filter & accessories kit The Nikon Z 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 VR S is a lens that’s certainly been worth the wait, bristling with technology and handling exotica, and delivering first-rate performance in all respects.
Save $200 plus cleaning kit, Hoya UV & polarizing filters Although the Nikon Z 85mm f/1.2 S is quite chunky, it handles beautifully and delivers simply spectacular image quality, combining scintillating sharpness with sumptuously smooth bokeh. This lens is destined to become a modern-day classic.
Save $450 plus UV filter & accessories kit The Nikon Z 400mm f/4.5 VR S has sharpness in abundance. Build quality, handling and overall performance are epic so if you’re in the market for a super-tele prime for your Z system camera, the smart money’s on this lens.
Save $1,000 We love that this Nikon Z 600mm f/6.3 VR S lens uses a Phase Fresnel element in its optical path and a lot of crafty design work, making it a relative lightweight that’s easy to live with and a real joy to use. That joy is enhanced by terrific image quality and all-round performance, along with exotic handling characteristics.
Save $1,000 This Nikon Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S gives you telephoto super-powers in a relatively lightweight package. The downsized build comes courtesy of a modest f/6.3 aperture rating and a Phase Fresnel optical element. When you need to nail the definitive moment in action, sports and wildlife photography, this is a lens you can count on.
Save $1,000 With its built-in 1.4x teleconverter, the Nikon Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S is like two lenses in one – a 400mm f/2.8 and a 560mm f/4. It delivers spectacular overall performance and stunning image quality in both configurations, has all the handling extras you could wish for, and is built to last a lifetime.
Save $1,500 The Nikon Z 600mm f/4 TC VR S isn’t a lens to be taken lightly. At 3,260g, it’s a bit of a beast but has a ton of handling exotica and the 1.4x teleconverter can be engaged or disengaged at the flip of a lever. Image quality is exemplary at 600mm and remains impressive at 840mm when calling the teleconverter into play.
Remember, these savings are set to end on February 2, 2025, so you'll need to act quickly to secure a bargain! If you're outside the US then your local Nikon regional office may well be offering similarly tempting savings, such as the Nikon UK and Northern Europe Winter Instant Savings promotion, which has been extended until January 27, 2025
