Save $400 on Nikon's flagship Z-Mount standard zoom lens today

If you've been eyeing the Nikon Nikkor Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S, now's the time to act. B&H Photo has slashed $400 off the price, bringing it down to $1,996.95 from its usual $2,396.95.

For a lens that rarely sees significant discounts, this is a standout deal on one of Nikon’s most versatile and high-performing zooms.

The Nikkor Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S is a cornerstone lens for Nikon Z-mount shooters, offering a constant f/2.8 aperture across its zoom range. This makes it ideal for a variety of shooting scenarios, from wide-angle landscapes to portraiture. Its optical design includes two ED elements and four aspherical elements, ensuring sharp, high-contrast images with minimal aberrations. Additionally, Nikon's Arneo and Nano Crystal Coatings work together to reduce flare and ghosting, even in challenging lighting conditions

Beyond still photography, this lens is also optimized for video work. It features a multi-focusing system with dual stepping motors for fast and quiet autofocus, and its design minimizes focus breathing, providing a smooth experience for videographers. The lens also boasts a customizable control ring and an OLED information panel, allowing for quick adjustments and at-a-glance settings confirmation.

Considering its build quality, optical excellence, and versatility, the Nikkor Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S is a valuable addition to any photographer's kit. With this $400 discount, it's an opportune moment to invest in a lens that delivers professional results across a wide range of shooting situations.