Save $400 on Nikon's flagship Z-Mount standard zoom lens today
Nikon's Nikkor Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S is now under $2,000, saving you a cool $400
If you've been eyeing the Nikon Nikkor Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S, now's the time to act. B&H Photo has slashed $400 off the price, bringing it down to $1,996.95 from its usual $2,396.95.
For a lens that rarely sees significant discounts, this is a standout deal on one of Nikon’s most versatile and high-performing zooms.
Save $400 at B&H. Now just $1,996.95 for one of the most versatile and high-performing zoom lenses in the Z-mount line up - I'd say that's a cracking deal!
The Nikkor Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S is a cornerstone lens for Nikon Z-mount shooters, offering a constant f/2.8 aperture across its zoom range. This makes it ideal for a variety of shooting scenarios, from wide-angle landscapes to portraiture. Its optical design includes two ED elements and four aspherical elements, ensuring sharp, high-contrast images with minimal aberrations. Additionally, Nikon's Arneo and Nano Crystal Coatings work together to reduce flare and ghosting, even in challenging lighting conditions
Beyond still photography, this lens is also optimized for video work. It features a multi-focusing system with dual stepping motors for fast and quiet autofocus, and its design minimizes focus breathing, providing a smooth experience for videographers. The lens also boasts a customizable control ring and an OLED information panel, allowing for quick adjustments and at-a-glance settings confirmation.
Considering its build quality, optical excellence, and versatility, the Nikkor Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S is a valuable addition to any photographer's kit. With this $400 discount, it's an opportune moment to invest in a lens that delivers professional results across a wide range of shooting situations.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
