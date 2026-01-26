The Nikon D850 just got more expensive, and that makes the Z7 II the real bargain

There’s something quietly wild happening in the Nikon lineup right now, and it flips the usual “newer equals more expensive” logic on its head. The legendary Nikon D850, long considered one of the greatest DSLRs ever made, has crept up in price to the point where it’s now the more expensive option. That alone would be surprising, but what really makes this a deal story is what’s sitting right next to it in the mirrorless world.

The Nikon Z7 II is currently available for $2,196.95, which already represents a healthy $300 saving on its original recommended retail price. That’s a solid discount by any standard, especially for a high-resolution, full-frame camera that still sits comfortably in Nikon’s professional lineup. But the real kicker is what that price means when you compare it directly to the D850.

Right now, the Z7 II undercuts the Nikon D850 by roughly $200. Let that sink in for a moment. The newer, mirrorless body with in-body image stabilization, modern autofocus, dual processors, and access to Nikon’s excellent Z-mount glass is actually cheaper than the older DSLR it effectively replaces. This isn’t a marginal difference or a rounding error – it’s a genuine shift in value.

When you stack the numbers properly, the deal becomes even clearer. You’re saving $300 versus the Z7 II’s original price, and an additional $200 compared to buying a D850 today. That’s a total saving of around $500 simply by choosing to go mirrorless instead of clinging to DSLR nostalgia. In deal terms, that’s not just good – that’s exceptional.

From a shooting perspective, the Z7 II makes a compelling case all on its own. You get a 45.7MP sensor that matches the D850 on resolution, paired with better video options, quieter shooting, improved low-light handling, and the practical advantages of an electronic viewfinder for exposure and focus preview. Add to that a lighter body and the future-proofing of the Z system, and the value proposition only grows stronger.

So if you’ve been eyeing a high-resolution Nikon body and hesitating, this is one of those rare moments where the smarter, more modern choice also happens to be the cheaper one. By skipping the D850 and opting for the Z7 II, you’re not compromising - you’re upgrading and pocketing a massive $500 in the process. Now that’s what a true deal actually looks like.