This top-selling beginner-friendly mirrorless camera is £110 off – and there's a zoom lens included too
The Sony A6100 is a compact mirrorless camera, ideal for travel photography, everyday shooting, and vlogging
If you're looking for a mirrorless camera that's compact, easy to use and delivers great image and video quality, this deal is hard to ignore.
The Sony A6100 + 16-50mm Lens is now available for £639 at Jessops – saving you £110 on the camera's original price tag of £749.
The compact Sony A6100 features a 24.2MP APS-C sensor, Real-Time Tracking Autofocus, 4K video recording and a flip-up screen for selfies/vlogging.
Price match:
£639 at Wex
£639 at Park Cameras
£639 at Amazon
£639 at Argos
We rated the brilliant Sony A6100 as one of the best cheap cameras – and that's before this discount!
At just 396 grams (14.0 oz) with the battery and memory card included, the Sony A6100 is ideal if you're looking for a lightweight and versatile camera that won't hold you back.
The A6100 is a mirrorless camera with a 24.2MP APS-C sensor and features real-time tracking AF (autofocus) – perfect for capturing sharp shots of moving subjects like fast-paced street scenes.
The 180° flip-up screen makes it a solid option for selfies or travel vlogging, and with 4K video at 30p your travel clips will look polished and smooth. Its battery life is excellent, too, offering over 400 shots per charge.
While the A6100 is not weather-sealed and lacks in-body stabilization, for most travelers and beginner photographers, these trade-offs are minimal (and using a mini tripod or stabilized lenses is an easy workaround for the latter point).
This camera is genuinely fun to shoot with, and with this deal, you also get a versatile lens for £639!
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Check out the best lenses for Sony A6000 cameras to find the perfect match, or take a look at the best Sony lenses across the entire range.
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Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Kim covers everything from breaking industry news and camera gear to the stories shaping photography today. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, she explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture.
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