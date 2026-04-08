If you've been thinking about getting into full-frame photography or becoming a Sony shooter, this is the deal I wish I'd found some time ago.

The Sony A7 III is now available for $1,698 at Adorama – you save $300 off its original $1,998 price. On top of the mirrorless, you get three free accessories that are valued at over $390!

And if you're looking for a complete kit, it's also available in a bundle with the versatile 28-70mm lens, making it a perfect all-in-one setup for photography and video right out of the box.

The Sony A7 III + 28-70mm lens is now available for $1,898 at Adorama – you save $300 off its original $2,198 price, also included free accessories worth over $390...

Save $300 Sony A7 III with 28-70mm lens: was $2,198 now $1,898 at Adorama Paired with the Sony 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 OSS lens, the A7 III becomes a versatile all-in-one kit. This lens covers from wide to short telephoto, making it ideal for travel, portraits, and everyday shooting. Optical SteadyShot adds extra stability, and its compact size keeps the setup lightweight. Free accessories included (worth $396.99): Lexar Silver Series Pro 1667x 256GB UHS-II SDXC memory card, Sony NP-FZ100 7.2V 2280mAh battery, prepaid subscription for Capture One Pro

I've used the Sony A7 III for years now, and honestly, it's a great camera. Now, getting a full-frame mirrorless with a lens for under two grand is wild.

When I wanted to get into full-frame photography, the Sony A7 III covered all my needs and still does. Coming from Nikon, I wasn't sure how I'd vibe with Sony, but the A7 III quickly won me over.

What also sold me on switching systems was getting access to Sony's full-frame E-mount system – one of the most diverse lens ecosystems out there. Whether it's native Sony glass or third-party options like Sigma and Tamron, the variety is massive, both in function and price.

Specs-wise, the A7 II still holds its own: 24.2MP back-illuminated sensor, excellent high ISO performance for low-light shots, built-in 5-axis stabilization, and sharp 4K video. It also boasts a solid 696-point autofocus system with face and eye detection – not the newest algorithm, but definitely still dependable when snapping subjects on the move.

Sure, newer models, like the Sony A7 IV and now the Sony A7 V, offer some upgrades, but come with a hefty price tag – often nearly double what the A7 III costs.

I've dragged this camera through multiple countries, traveled with it, explored bustling cities, and even captured sharp action shots at the Isle of Man TT – and if you know anything about these motorbike riders, you know they're insanely fast. So the A7 III's AF system, portability, and overall reliability have been put to the test!

You may also like

Browse the best mirrorless cameras, the best full-frame cameras, or the best compact full-frame cameras