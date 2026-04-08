I've explored multiple countries with the Sony A7 III, but I wish this deal was around when I bought mine. The Sony A7 III is $300 off – and it's paired with $390 of free accessories
This full-frame mirrorless just hit a huge low – here's how the Sony A7 III shines in real-world use, and why this deal is too good to miss
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
If you've been thinking about getting into full-frame photography or becoming a Sony shooter, this is the deal I wish I'd found some time ago.
The Sony A7 III is now available for $1,698 at Adorama – you save $300 off its original $1,998 price. On top of the mirrorless, you get three free accessories that are valued at over $390!
And if you're looking for a complete kit, it's also available in a bundle with the versatile 28-70mm lens, making it a perfect all-in-one setup for photography and video right out of the box.
The Sony A7 III + 28-70mm lens is now available for $1,898 at Adorama – you save $300 off its original $2,198 price, also included free accessories worth over $390...
The Sony A7 III is a 24.2MP full-frame camera featuring 5-axis in-body stabilization, 4K video, and a fast 693-point phase-detect AF system. It offers 10fps continuous shooting, excellent low-light performance, and dual card slots – making it a reliable, high-performance hybrid for both photography and video.
Free accessories included (worth $396.99): Lexar Silver Series Pro 1667x 256GB UHS-II SDXC memory card, Sony NP-FZ100 7.2V 2280mAh battery, prepaid subscription for Capture One Pro
Paired with the Sony 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 OSS lens, the A7 III becomes a versatile all-in-one kit. This lens covers from wide to short telephoto, making it ideal for travel, portraits, and everyday shooting. Optical SteadyShot adds extra stability, and its compact size keeps the setup lightweight.
Free accessories included (worth $396.99): Lexar Silver Series Pro 1667x 256GB UHS-II SDXC memory card, Sony NP-FZ100 7.2V 2280mAh battery, prepaid subscription for Capture One Pro
I've used the Sony A7 III for years now, and honestly, it's a great camera. Now, getting a full-frame mirrorless with a lens for under two grand is wild.
When I wanted to get into full-frame photography, the Sony A7 III covered all my needs and still does. Coming from Nikon, I wasn't sure how I'd vibe with Sony, but the A7 III quickly won me over.
What also sold me on switching systems was getting access to Sony's full-frame E-mount system – one of the most diverse lens ecosystems out there. Whether it's native Sony glass or third-party options like Sigma and Tamron, the variety is massive, both in function and price.
Specs-wise, the A7 II still holds its own: 24.2MP back-illuminated sensor, excellent high ISO performance for low-light shots, built-in 5-axis stabilization, and sharp 4K video. It also boasts a solid 696-point autofocus system with face and eye detection – not the newest algorithm, but definitely still dependable when snapping subjects on the move.
Sure, newer models, like the Sony A7 IV and now the Sony A7 V, offer some upgrades, but come with a hefty price tag – often nearly double what the A7 III costs.
I've dragged this camera through multiple countries, traveled with it, explored bustling cities, and even captured sharp action shots at the Isle of Man TT – and if you know anything about these motorbike riders, you know they're insanely fast. So the A7 III's AF system, portability, and overall reliability have been put to the test!
You may also like
Browse the best mirrorless cameras, the best full-frame cameras, or the best compact full-frame cameras
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Kim covers everything from breaking industry news and camera gear to the stories shaping photography today. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, she explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.